An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 53-year-old Kentucky man accused of lewdly touching and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2016.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Richard Ivon Johnson, of Paducah, Ky., for two counts of lewd molestation and one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14, records indicate.
The warrant follows the February 2016 allegation of sexual assault made by the girl and her father to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, according to the warrant affidavit. Detectives contacted the girl in June and she inquired about the complaint.
The girl said her ex-uncle, identified as Johnson, sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2016 when she was 12, the affidavit states. She said he’d groped her at different times during sleepovers and one time she’d awakened to him raping her.
Investigators met with Johnson on July 9 at the Pacuah, Ky., Police Department. After stating he’d not seen the girl in six years, he told investigators, “If this is a sexual assault, I’m done talking,” according to the affidavit.
A $150,000 cash bond warrant bond was issued upon Johnson’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.