Cuffs

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 53-year-old Kentucky man accused of lewdly touching and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Richard Ivon Johnson, of Paducah, Ky., for two counts of lewd molestation and one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.