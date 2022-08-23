U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Kendra Horn will hold a People Over Politics town hall at 6 p.m. today at the Patterson Center, No. 4 NE Arlington.
“We must put an end to the extremism dividing our country and open a conversation between all Oklahomans to solve the complex challenges facing us,” said Horn, who also is Oklahoma’s former U.S. Fifth District congresswoman. “I know Oklahomans have more that unites us than divides us, by talking to each other we can find common ground. Our elected officials are supposed to serve us, our state, our nation, not a party or their own interests. I look forward to being in Lawton Aug. 23 to talk about how we can get our state and country moving in the right direction again.”