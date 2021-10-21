Rainette Rowlands knows she has big shoes to fill, and she’s ready.
Rowlands is the new executive director of the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center. She was chosen personally by her mentor of 20 years, former Executive Director Doug Kemper, to succeed him, with Kemper continuing as Director Emeritus.
Then, in August, Kemper died unexpectedly.
The death was a painful loss for Southwest Oklahoma, for the Aquarium, and for Rowlands.
“I’m saddened that this happened like it did,” Rowlands said. “I want to do everything in my power to make him and his family proud.”
After a long career working in Aquariums around the country, Kemper moved back to Lawton, where he was raised, and built the Medicine Park Aquarium from the ground up. Rowlands, who worked with him for years at the aquarium in Jenks, Oklahoma, was also with him from the beginning in Medicine Park.
“It started out as a dirt patch,” Rowlands said. “There was nothing there.”
The aquarium has been open to the public for four years, but the process to get it built started 11 years ago. The site Kemper chose to build the aquarium was solid granite, and he wanted the Aquarium to reflect where it was built.
“We had to go with the landscape,” Rowlands said. “And the knowledge Doug had made it come to life.”
Rowlands grew up on a farm and had a fascination with animals that stayed with her into adulthood. She earned a degree in photography from the University of Central Oklahoma, and first met Kemper through her work as a diving instructor and nature photographer.
When the process of founding the aquarium began, Rowlands had to learn the ins and outs of getting permits and management very quickly, a process she called a “trial by fire.”
The Aquarium has seen a lot of progress over the four years it’s been open, Rowlands said.
“We’ve already opened 11 new exhibits,” Rowlands said.
Kemper had a knack for planning exhibits, drawing preliminary concept art for exhibits often within minutes.
“I could throw an idea at him and within an hour he’d have the concept drawn up,” Rowlands said.
He continued to draw concepts for new exhibits until his death, and Rowlands hopes to continue his legacy by drawing directly from plans Kemper never saw completed.
“I’m absolutely, positively going to run it like Doug did,” Rowlands said.
Rowlands is excited to take on her new job at the aquarium. Particularly, she hopes to continue to teach children about the importance of conservation and helping them to appreciate the wildlife of the place they live.
“I want them to see what’s in their backyard,” Rowlands said. “And to see why we need to preserve it.”