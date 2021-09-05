Name: Kelly Harris
Address: 1917 NW Cherry
Occupation: Founder and president of Oklahoma Mobile X-ray Incorporated, a medical services company.
1. What should the priorities be for expenditures in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program? Why those projects?
The 2019 CIP was approved for sewer, water, street, sidewalk, City Hall, airport, McMahon Auditorium, and information technology improvements, as well as a new sports complex and youth activity programs. In the two years since it was proposed, I think we have seen the critical need for upgrading sewer and water needs, which often go together with street issues. The crash we experienced of our city’s IT program reinforced the need to upgrade our computer infrastructure. The CIP also contained much needed industrial development seed money, which is already paying dividends with the redevelopment of part of the mall into the FISTA project. Of all of these, I feel that sewer, water, streets, sidewalks, and IT are the most critical.
2. The city has received numerous citizen complaints about the new trash collection system. What is your opinion? What more should be done?
Due to so many variables, this is a very complex problem. If money and manpower were no issue, I would personally prefer either twice a week pickup or giving everyone two containers. The pandemic, however, has affected us on both fronts and we have to deal with it as effectively as possible. Our workers are already working overtime just trying to keep up with the massive amount of bulk waste being collected. Given time and the change of seasons, the amount of bulk waste should diminish as people get their properties cleaned up. We have already raised the starting salaries in an effort to hire more workers and once back to full strength, some of these issues will be resolved.
3. City staff is analyzing expenditures that could be made from Lawton’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Where do you think the money should be spent, and why?
ARPA funding can only be spent in very specific ways. Of those allowed, I favor six. 1. Supporting COVID-19 mitigation efforts. This includes providing PPE to all city employees that interact with the public. 2. Supporting small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. Other towns have provided help to struggling small businesses. We should, too. 3. Rehiring municipal employees and rebuilding public sector internal capacity. A great opportunity to offer better pay and recruit better employees. 4. Replacing lost revenue from decreased sales tax collections. 5. Providing premium pay to essential workers. 6. Upgrading water treatment and distribution infrastructure. What we can’t do by statute is use this money for roads, pensions, or rainy-day funds.