Have you been receiving phone calls from a number you don’t recognize? Sometimes, a lot of them.
When you answer or check your voice mail, does a serious voice offer a message that you could be arrested for not paying a fine, your Social Security account is compromised or soliciting for a group supporting non-specific law enforcement group?
Police are asking that you err on the side of caution and just hang up.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said there are a number of phone scams being reported within the Lawton-Fort Sill community. It’s been a growing number in recent weeks.
“Scammers are pretending to be officers or government employees and are claiming you owe money to the Social Security Administration,” he said. “These scammers may threaten you with a warrant or demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action. Please do not fall for this lie.”
Victims are being told to provide their bank account information or to send pre-paid money cards.
“If you receive a call and they request your name, address, or other personal information, do not give them anything,” he said.
There are three things to do if you receive a suspected scam call, according to Grubbs: hang up; do not return unknown calls, texts or emails; and never give money or provide personal information.
Grubbs asked that if you have any questions, do not hesitate to call the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3270.
If you have any info about this or any other felony crime you can Say It Here™ safely and anonymously: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.