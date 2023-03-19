The Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Indian Veterans Organization will hold a Vietnam War Commemoration ceremony March 29 on National Vietnam Veterans Day.
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
The Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Indian Veterans Organization will hold a Vietnam War Commemoration ceremony March 29 on National Vietnam Veterans Day.
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th.
The ceremony will recognize every Vietnam warrior, while surviving spouses also will be honored. Events will include guest speakers and fellowship.
Information is available by calling (580) 699-0896.