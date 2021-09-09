The Kiowa, Comanche and Apache (KCA) Indian Veterans Organization had organized a return of its veterans powwow this Saturday.
The best laid plans were in place to follow last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19. And then the surge began and a precautionary decision was made, according to Clifford Takawana, KCA veteran.
“Just got word that the KCA Administration has postponed the KCA Veterans Powwow due to COVID,” he said. “It was not a veteran decision and we will reschedule later.”
This year’s event, set to focus on the women warriors who’ve represented their tribes while serving their country, was postponed as of Wednesday afternoon, Takawana said.
It was set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with opening prayers at the dance grounds just west of the Comanche Nation Water Park, 501 NE Lawrie Tatum Road. Now, its return will be determined at a later time.
The event originated in 2019 when the KCA Veterans joined ranks to help raise funds for the Native memorial being developed at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., according to Takawana. It began this tradition.
“This was a great success and all urged the newly formed KCA Veterans to continue with an annual event to honor Native Veterans,” he said. “In 2019, all Fallen Warriors from the three tribes were honored.”