The Kiowa, Comanche, Apache (KCA) Veterans Organization will recognize local Vietnam-era veterans and surviving spouses on National Vietnam War Commemoration Day activities.
At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Farmers Market building, 101 SW 4th, Vietnam-era veterans will receive National Vietnam War Commemoration pins, and surviving spouses will receive recognition on behalf of the organization, said Clifford Takawana, member. The event begins with a flag ceremony.
“This is for all veterans who served in the Vietnam-era whether he or she served in-country or anywhere during the Vietnam War,” he said. “We, the KCA Veterans, are honored to serve as host for this important event.”
There will be a light meal served at the conclusion of the honors and all are invited to stay for a traditional Native American gourd dance following, Tonkawana said.
“Men, bring your rattle and fan, and ladies, bring your beautiful shawls and enjoy drum and singing and help us honor our veterans,” he said.
Call Kris Killsfirst, 580-699-0896, or Takawana, 940-391-1085.