The Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Inter-tribal Land Use Committee (KCALUC) has a new executive director.
Yolanda Ramos was recently welcomed into the role by the KCALUC.
Ramos has previously served as the treasurer, court clerk and deputy town clerk for the Town of Medicine Park. She has worked in the accounting/management field for almost 20 years.
A certified time management coach, Ramos teaches these skills to others throughout the state.
Ramos also serves on the board for the Oklahoma Municipal Court Clerk Associations as the District 4 Representative, the Oklahoma Association for Public Treasures of United States and Canada as the Vice-President, the Government Finance Officers Association of Oklahoma as the Secretary, the Comanche Academy Charter School Board, and the Comanche Academy Charter School PTA as the Treasurer.
The KCALUC is a designated representative body of each of the three tribes authorized to manage and conduct business regarding jointly owned lands throughout Southwest Oklahoma.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.