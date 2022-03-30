The sound of drums and Native voices emoting the “Vietnam War Song” carried a chorus a long time coming.
Fifty years to the day to be exact.
A line of Vietnam War veterans entered the east door of the Lawton Farmers Market and were met with the greeting worthy of heroes who served this country in the bloody war that would take 58,2220 American lives and leave, 1,578 missing in action.
Lulus and clapping offered all who serve the warrior’s homecoming that is tradition to Native American culture during Wednesday’s Kiowa, Comanche, Apache (KCA) Veterans Organization National Vietnam War Commemoration Day on the 50th anniversary of its end.
KCA Veterans Commander Kristopher Killsfirst spoke of how those returning from the unpopular war wanted only to be welcomed but knew it wouldn’t happen. He saw it in the many faces in the full audience, many wearing caps or vests with insignias identifying their service details.
“I see a lot of warriors out here, I see heroes,” he said. “I salute you.”
Among the VIPs at the event, Mayor Stan Booker read a proclamation identifying March 29, 2022, as Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Day in Lawton.
Killsfirst said it was meaningful.
“We have our day in Lawton, Oklahoma,” he said. “It’s a good day.”
Appointed to his position by Governor Kevin Stitt Monday night, retired Lt. Col. John Nash is now the state’s Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs and appeared at the event in his first day on the job. A former special operations officer with the Army, he recognized the valor of those who experienced warfare in Vietnam.
“I realized an ‘over pressure’ coming in here and when I swung open the door, I realized where it came from,” he said. “You’re all sitting in a hall of fame; you’re standing before the warrior’s hall of fame.”
Dressed in suit jacket, shirt and slacks, he wore his green jungle boots to honor the path these service members cut in Southeast Asia. He spoke of seeing movies based on the experience and how it inspired him to join the military in 1991. From that, he understood what those being honored carry that’s a little bit different than for most civilians: courage.
“Courage isn’t about not being afraid,” he said, “it’s doing what has to be done despite being afraid. All of you have courage.”
Nash told the audience is was an honor to be part of the day’s commemoration. Growing up in McCloud, he grew up with the stories of the fierce warrior ethos displayed by the KCA tribes throughout history. They had his back in Afghanistan, he said.
“The first time I called for live fire during combat, I received it from Kiowa, Comanche and Apache helicopters named in your honor,” he said.
Nash’s predecessor in his newly-appointed post, retired-Brig. General Ben Robinson spoke to the gathered Vietnam War veterans. He spoke as one of them. He joined the Army to serve alongside this generation of warriors. He noted his appreciation to the KCA Veterans Organization and of being in Lawton.
“I’m always appreciative of the fact I get to come here to be with true warriors,” he said. “I’m always grateful to the Native Americans’ willingness to be soldiers, even before being citizens.”
Robinson spoke to his Vietnam experience as a helicopter pilot.
“Would you like to hear a war story?” he asked.
Robinson spoke a green new gunner and infantry volunteer who would be making his first run on the side of the helicopter. He looked like “Opie Taylor” and was from Newton, KS. Readying for his first mission, he became violently ill while standing next to the chopper.
“He was throwing up from being scared,” he said. “He wiped his mouth and then asked me, ‘Aren’t we going?’”
“That was courage,” he continued. “It’s that kind of courage nobody back home in the U.S. protesting could understand, that all of you have. I see that in so many of your different faces.”
