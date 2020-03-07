A change of command that doubled as a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner had everything going for it: blue skies, historic surroundings, an inspection of the troops aboard a World War II-era half-track and a re-enactment of a photo once taken of the general’s father exiting Sherman House.
The officiating officer was Lt. Gen. James E. Rainey, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kan., the higher headquarters for the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) and the training side of Fort Sill. At an awards presentation preceding Friday’s ceremony, he offered high praise for Shoffner’s ability to set the standard, both on and off the battlefield.
“I could talk for an hour, at least, if I wanted to start listing accomplishments of this great officer,” Rainey said.
Rainey credited Shoffner with being both a fire supporter and an artilleryman: “He can go out and support a maneuver commander and decide fights, which is what guys like me expect from artillery … The dudes shooting, they’ve got to know what they’re doing, too. Because it’s supposed to hit where it was going, and people get hurt when it doesn’t. And he’s a technical expert at that.”
Moreover, Shoffner was a maneuver warrior. “He turned an artillery battalion into a maneuver battlespace-owning battalion in combat, and succeeded,” Rainey said.
As a general, Shoffner not only served as the Army’s senior artilleryman but also excelled on the talent management task force, Rainey noted.
“If you give it to him, you know he’s going to be successful. He’s going to hit homeruns,” Rainey said.
“The one thing every great officer I’ve ever been around has in common, is their spouse is way better than them, way more talented, and really, raising your family and supporting your soldier is not something we take for granted,” he said.
With that, Rainey presented Shoffner the Distinguished Service Medal for meritorious service to the government in duties of great responsibility over a 31-year Army career.
Shoffner’s wife, Carron, received three awards. First was the Army’s Distinguished Public Service Medal for more than 3,400 hours of volunteer service over the course of 22 years. Second, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt extended his appreciation for her support of Fort Sill, where she served as senior adviser for the Spouse Development Course, adviser to the board of directors for the Lawton school district and chairman for Sillfacts while serving as the first lady of Fort Sill. Third was the Order of the Red Legacy for the impact Carron Shoffner made on the Lawton-Fort Sill community, the FCoE and the U.S. Army.
Shoffner said he was “touched beyond words” that so many members of their immediate family, their Army family and their extended family, which includes the Lawton-Fort Sill community, could be present.
During the change of command ceremony, Fort Sill’s salute battery, B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery, fired 13 rounds in Shoffner’s honor. A canister representing the last round fired was presented to Shoffner later in the ceremony.
Next, Shoffner, Rainey and incoming commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper joined Fort Sill Chief of Staff Col. Anthony Lugo aboard a half-track driven by Air Defense Artillery Museum Director Jonathan Bernstein for an inspection of the troops in formation.
After Rainey presented the outgoing commander his retirement certificate, Shoffner ceded the guidon to Rainey, who transmitted it to Kamper, the incoming commander of the FCoE and Fort Sill. Rainey called Kamper the perfect commander to build on Shoffner’s success.
Kamper commissioned as an artillery officer in 1989 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He holds a bachelor of science from West Point, a master of arts from the U.S. Naval War College and a master of strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
Kamper has commanded at the battery, battalion and brigade levels as well as at Operational Test Command. He has had a host of assignments both stateside and abroad. His combat and operational experience include deployments to Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-2005 and 2006-2008, Operation Atlantic Resolve, and Operation Inherent Resolve from 2014-2015 and 2017-2018.
Kamper and his wife, Krista, were accompanied by their two children, and the Shoffners by their daughter, Kristin.
After the ceremony, Kamper said that until now, he has only been to Fort Sill as a lieutenant and a captain attending schools.
“We’ve always loved it here, and we’re excited to be part of the Lawton-Fort Sill community. The close bond between soldiers and the community, it’s unbelievable here in Lawton,” he said.
“This place is fundamentally on track. Our primary goal is to develop leaders here. We’ve got to modernize the field artillery and the air defense artillery, but primarily we’re training and growing leaders here. We’re going to keep doing that for a long time,” said Kamper.