Name: Justin Hackney
Address: 909 NW Hilltop Drive
Occupation: Lawton businessman, owner of the Vaska Theater
1. What should the priorities be for expenditures in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program? Why those projects?
Roads need to be addressed. And not just main roads, a lot of residential roads have been in horrible conditions for 20 years. Citizens have asked for road repairs consistently.
2. The city has received numerous complaints about the new trash collection system. What is your opinion? What more should be done?
Current trash collection practices are not efficient. Once a month bulk pickup is not going smoothly and it is keeping piles of trash curbside for long periods of time counteracting beautification efforts. Personnel permitting, I think twice a week and call-in bulk should be brought back.
3. City staff is analyzing expenditures that could be made from Lawton’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Where do you think the money should be spent, and why?
I wholeheartedly believe that funds from the American Rescue Plan Act should be used to pay a bonus to essential workers who worked through the shutdowns. They helped keep everything going, so why shouldn’t they be rewarded for that?