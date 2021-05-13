Students at MacArthur High School were awarded more than $5 million in scholarships during an awards assembly on Thursday.
In addition, Jordyn Justice was named recipient of the Gene Rochelle Outstanding Senior Award. The award, which is the highest honor at MHS, is named for the school’s first principal, Gene Rochelle.
Award recipients are:
Aguilar, Rachel: Cameron University President’s Partner Scholarship, $4,000.
Albert, Abby: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; Cameron University Freshman Scholarship, $1,000; University of Central Oklahoma, $1,000; University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award, $8,000; Wendy’s Heisman High School Certificate.
Alexander, Samuel: Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship, $2,100; Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Ayala, Malina: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship, $2,100.
Bailey, Nyree: University of Oklahoma Distinguished Scholar Award, Henderson Scholars Program, $10,000; Sergeant Major Association of SW Oklahoma, $1,000; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition.
Benke, Heather: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; PTO, $100; Rheu Nell Horton Outstanding Leadership Award, $250; Lawton Public School Foundation, Larry Freeman Scholarship, $1,000; Lawton Business Women Nell Franklin Scholarship, $2,000; Cameron University Freshman Scholarship, $1,000; Cameron University PLUS Scholarship, $30,000; Gary and LouAnn Bounds Purple Heart Education Scholarship, $500.
Bender, Ashton: Alpha Phi Alpha $1,000.
Boucher, Rebekah: University of Oklahoma O-K-U Award, $4,000.
Caldwell, Malareece: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; University of Oklahoma Sower Award $8,000.
Clark, Megan: National Guard OKARNG, $54,328.
Collins, Madison: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; University of Oklahoma, $10,000; Cameron University, $12,000; University of Tulsa, $96,000.
Cowan, Brandon: Kansas State University Founders Non-Resident Founders Award, $44,754; Murray State Basketball Scholarship, $53,720; University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship, $92,000; Abilene Christian University Royce L. Money Chancellor’s Award, $76,000; Wichita State University Heritage Merit Scholarship, $8,000; University of Missouri, $68,816; University of Arkansas New Arkansan Non-Resident Tuition Award, $59,360; Texas Tech University Presidential Merit Scholarship, $39,840
Dawsey, Danquez: Seminole State College Basketball Scholarship, $73,288; Murray State Basketball scholarship, $79,036; Cameron University Basketball Scholarship, $53,240; NOC Tonkawa Basketball Scholarship $18,240; Langston University Basketball, $81,788; University of Central Oklahoma Basketball Scholarship, $51,853; Hill College Basketball Scholarship, $30,400.
De Luna, Alexis: Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship, $1,000; PTO, $100; University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship, $92,000; University of North Texas Excellence Scholarship, $40,000; Lawton Public School Foundation, Larry Freeman Scholarship, $1,000; University of Oklahoma National ROTC Scholarship, $70,000; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $8,000.
DeLand, Hannah: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Dennis, Callie: University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award, $8,000; Lawton Community Foundation Scholars, $2,000;PTO, $100; Zelbst, Holmes And Butler Scholarship, $500; Oklahoma University Comanche County Chapter Alumni Scholarship, $1,000; Oklahoma State University President Leadership Council Scholarship $8,000.
Duffy, Valli: Cameron Aggie Dance Scholarship $7,160.
Dunn, Kirstin: Cameron Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts Scholarship, $750; Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship, $2,100.
Fair; Alyssa: Cameron University President’s Partners Scholarship $4,000.
Fisher, Jordan: Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship $2,100.
Fisher, Kennedy: University Of Missouri — Kansas City Softball Scholarship, $180,000; Seminole State College Softball Scholarship, $39,000; Oklahoma Christian University Softball Scholarship, $24,000; Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, $1,000; Oklahoma Christian University Academic Scholarship, $108,000; Lamar University Softball Scholarship, $88,000; Sovereign Title Abstract Scholarship, $500.
Frasier, Angel: Cameron University Cheer Scholarship $1,000.
Flood, Colby: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship $25,000; Lawton Geo Correctional Facility Scholarship $1,000; Wendy’s Heisman High School Certificate.
Flores, Kristian: Southwestern Oklahoma State University Academic Achievement Award, $1,500.
Foster, Valancia: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship $25,000; Southwestern Christian University Volleyball Scholarship, $18,000.
Garcia, Jayden: SWOSU Football Scholarship, $500.
Girardot, Logan: Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship, $2,100.
Gonzalez, Aryana: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Halstied, Erial: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship $25,000.
Hammond, Noah: University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award, $8,000; Oklahoma University Academic Achievement RTW Tuition Waiver, $2,100; Oklahoma State University Excellence Scholarship, $1,750; Oklahoma Academic Excellence Supplemental, $250.
Harris, Bryce: Northeast Oklahoma $4,920.
Heffernan, Aiden: Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Scholarship $1,000; Cameron University PLUS Scholarship, $30,000; Oklahoma State University Pete’s Pledge Award, $1,000; Oklahoma State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $2,250.
Henderson, Xavier: Sovereign Title Abstract Scholarship, $500; Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship, $2,100.
Hicks, Amarion: Panhandle State Football Scholarship, $14,000.
Hill, Kaylee: Lawton FFA Wesley and Mary Sue Silk Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Hoover, Peighton: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.0
Jackson, Lazaugn: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Jones, Abby: University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award $8,000; Centenary United Methodist Church, $1,000.
Justice, Jordyn: University of Oklahoma President’s Leadership Class Award $1,250; Abilene Christian University Royce L. Money Chancellor’s Award, $76,000; Gene Rochelle Award Outstanding Senior Award, $500; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $8,000; University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship, $96,000.
Kemna, Kaylynn: Cameron University President’s Partner Scholarship, $4,000; Southwest Oklahoma State University Academic Achievement Award, $500.
Kemna, Kolby: Cameron University President’s Partners Scholarship, $4,000.
Kemper, Nasir: North Texas Football Scholarship, $153,360; UCO Football Scholarship, $51,813; Washburn University Football Scholarship, $131,015; Arkansas Tech University Football Scholarship, $98,660; Eastern Michigan University Football Scholarship, $76,240; SWOSU Football Scholarship, $57,550; Langston University Football Scholarship, $81,788; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $8,000; Male Athlete Award.
Layeski, Savannah: Fort Sill Men’s Golf Association, $500; Cameron University PLUS Scholarship, $30,000; Rotary Club Scholarship, $4,000; Cameron Aggie Dance Scholarship, $7,160; Cameron University President’s Partners Scholarship, $4,000; Lawton Business Women Nell Franklin Scholarship, $2,000.
Levick, Justin: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; Oklahoma State University Cowboy Covenant Scholarship, $1,000.
Lowinski, Jonathan: Oklahoma State University CEAT Dean’s Award/Engineer Scholarship, $2,000; Oklahoma State University Pete’s Pledge Academic Excellence Scholarship, $5,500; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition.
Maldonado, Ayannah: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship $25,000.
Manriquez, Isabella: Cameron University President’s Partners Scholarship, $4,000; University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Academic Scholarship, $2,500; Oklahoma State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $1,000.
Matos, Jelanie: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship $25,000.
McCoy, Stephanie: Midland University, $26,000; Indiana Tech, $25,000; Pikeville University, $20,914; Adelphi University, $31,000; Oklahoma Bowling Association, $1,000.
Mizell, Kaitlin: Academic All State Scholarship, $1,000; Connecticut College Trustee Scholarship, $30,000; Hobart and William Smith Dean’s Scholarship, $35,000; University of Massachusetts Chancellor’s Award, $16,000; Lehigh University Trustees’ Scholarship, $28,490; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition; Oklahoma Academic All-State.
Morris, Naschelle: Cameron University President’s Partners Scholarship, $4,000; MacArthur Alumni Scholarship, $3,000.
Moseby, Earl: University of Central Oklahoma High School Counselor Scholarship, $1,000.
Murry, Kiana: University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award and President’s Leadership Class Award $1,250; University of Oklahoma Holliman Family Scholars, $24,000; University of Oklahoma Henderson Scholars Program Award, $10,000.
Naburn, Brianna: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; Southwestern Oklahoma State University Academic Achievement Award, $500.
Nichols, Shayna: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Norbury, Grace: Cameron Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts Scholarship, $750; Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Phillips, Talon: OKlahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Pina, Autumn: Cameron University Academic Merit Scholarship, $6,000; PTO, $100; University of Kansas, $57,380; VA Education BenefitChapter 35, $43,920; University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award, $8,000.
Poe, Lacarias: Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship, $2,100.
Prock, Bella: Cameron University Academic Merit Scholarship, $6,000.
Puccino, Anthony: Marine Corps League Scholarship, $1,000; Sovereign Title Abstract Scholarship, $500.
Ross, Alexis: Southwestern College Academic Scholarship, $16,995; Southwestern College Basketball Scholarship, $7,000.
Ruggieri, Bailey: MacArthur Alumni Scholarship, $3,000; JROTC Robert L. McClain Alumni Scholarship, $100.
Saliba, Nicholas: Baylor University Academic Merit Scholarship, $72,000; University of Oklahoma Award of Excellence, $16,000; University of Alabama, $60,000; University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship, $96,000; University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Academic Scholarship; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition.
Smith, Conner: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Smith, Jeremy: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship $25,000.
Smith, Katie: Southwestern Oklahoma State University Academic Achievement Award, $1,500; Cameron PLUS Scholarship, $30,000; Cameron University Track Scholarship, $500; Cameron University Academic Merit Scholarship, $6,000; Robert G. Tahbonemah Memorial Scholarship, $500; Oklahoma State University Pete’s Pledge Scholarship, $1,000; Oklahoma State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $2,000; University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Academic Scholarship, $6,500.
Smith, Naomi” Allen Community College Basketball Scholarship $35,680.
Smith, Natalie: University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship $80,000; Southwestern Oklahoma State University Academic Achievement Award, $500; Academic Excellence Award, $500; Cameron University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $8,000; Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, $1,000; OSU Academic Achievement, $2,000; Oklahoma Christian University, $3,000; Cameron University National Honor Society Scholarship, $3,200; University of Tulsa TU Academic Scholarship, $138,000.
Swierkosz, Anna: Cameron University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $8,000; National Honor Society Scholarship, $3,200; University of Oklahoma Academic Scholars Program and Tuition Waiver, $32,950; Tulsa University Academic Scholarship, $138,000; Academic All-State Scholarship, $1,000; Academic Excellence Award, $500; Oklahoma Academic All-State; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition.
Taunah, Nathan: Southwestern Oklahoma State University Academic Achievement Award, $500; Cameron University President’s Partners Scholarship, $4,000; Lawton Community Foundation Scholars, $2,000.
Thomas, Mackenzie: Eli Mize Texas-Oklahoma Key Club Scholarship $1,500; University of Notre Dame ROTC Scholarship, $240,372; University of Kansas Excellence Scholarship, $67,472; Veteran’s of Wars Voice of Democracy Scholarship, $500; Ann Coody Award of Excellence, $400; Tom Bell MacArthur Key Club Medallion Award, $500; University of Oklahoma Presidential Community Scholars Scholarship, $19,600; Southwest Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athlete All State Award; Leader of Leaders Texas-Oklahoma Key Club Award; MacArthur Presidential Volunteer Service Award; FCA All-State; The Sandy Niniger Key Club Award; The Art Swanberg Outstanding President Key Club Award; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition.
Thomas, Tamera: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship, $96,000; University of Kansas Freed-Hardeman Merit Scholarship, $30,000; Oklahoma State University, $10,500; Abilene Christian University John C. Stevens Award for Academic Excellence, $76,000; Southern Nazarene University Dean’s Scholarship, $36,000; University of Kansas Distinction Scholarship, $57,380; Oklahoma Christian University Deans Scholarship, $32,000; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $8,000; Female Athlete Award.
Thompson, Jaydon: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.
Urbanski, Austin: University of Oklahoma President’s Leadership Class Award and Welcome Home Residential Scholarship, $22,950; Cameron University PLUS Scholarship, $30,000; Cameron University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $2,000; Southwest Oklahoma Society of Military Widows Chapter 6 of Lawton, $500; Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Foundation Boyd Mize Scholarship, $1,500; Lawton GEO Correctional Facility Scholarship, $1,000; The Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition.
Valdez, Jake: Fort Sill Men’s Golf Association, $500; University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award, $8,000;
Wagner Riley Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship, $2,100.00 $2,100.00
Washington, McKenzie: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; Seminole Basketball Scholarship, $73,288.
Watson, Serena: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship $25,000.
Weaver, Riley: State FFA Degree $1,500; Ford Built Tough Scholarship, $1,000; Lawton Soccer Club Scholarship, $500.
Weber, Kenzie: MHS PTO Scholarship, $100.
Whitley, Ameara: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; University of Central Oklahoma, $6,000; University of Tulsa, $80,000; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition.
Whiteley, Caitlin: Tulane University Academic Merit Scholarship. $44,800.
Widner, Dillon: Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship $2,100.
Wiley, Brenden: University of Oklahoma Distinguished Scholar Scholarship $3,000; Southwestern Oklahoma State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $2,500; Oklahoma State University Comanche County Chapter Alumni Scholarship, $1,000; University of Oklahoma First Year Engineering, $2,000; Oklahoma Christian University President’s Scholarship, $5,000; Oklahoma Academic Scholar Certificate of Recognition.
Williams, Janiya: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000; Cameron University President’s Partners Scholarship, $4,000; Sovereign Title Abstract Scholarship, $500; Cameron University Cheer Scholarship, $1,000.
Willman, Jipsie: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship $25,000.
Woodall, Justin: Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship $2,100.
Young, Cameron: Oklahoma Promise Scholarship, $25,000.00 $27,100; Great Plains Technology Center Next Step Scholarship, $2,100.