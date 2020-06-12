Spiritual leaders in Lawton will hold a Justice for All rally at 10 a.m. Saturday at 102 SW 11th Street (across from the Goodyear retail store).
The purpose of the gathering is to show a stand against systemic racism and inequities and to promote solidarity and a positive path going forward, according to a press release from Willie B. Smith, pastor, Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Community leaders will speak, accompanied by prayer from various pastors. The event should not last more than an hour and a half.
The public is invited.