Life, activity, soul and spirit reanimated the old Sav A Lot parking lot Saturday morning as close to 200 people came together in a Justice for All rally.
The parking lot, 106 SW 11th, became a hot spot to cool the passions stoked in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the knee of a police officer in Minnesota. The weeks following have created a rising swell of American joining together to demand systemic change.
Willie B. Smith Jr., pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, was one of the organizers for the rally. He said its purpose was to mark a stand against systemic racism and inequities as well as to promote solidarity with an eye toward a positive path moving forward.
Police Chief James T. Smith was among those who took a knee during a moment of introspection for Floyd. As a black man and the city’s top cop, his expression carried the visage of a man seeking balance. His voice carried weight when he spoke of the anger that built inside of him when he saw the video of Floyd’s death.
“I got in this profession over 30 years ago and it was not for that,” he said. “That is not what we represent. We are guardians of the peace and not occupiers.”
The chief said it takes the community coming together and making the decision for change as the right first step in putting it into action. Smith said part of that comes from facing what this nation is and its history from beginning to now.
“It’s good for us to be here today; we all want change,” he said. “America has a dark history. Sometimes, like this, it causes a crack in the system … without a crack happening, the light can’t shine through.”
Smith said he is proud of Lawton for being an example of a community that’s taking the time to meet peacefully and in working toward equality.
“Let’s make a positive change … we can always be better,” he said. “When that light comes shining through, we can say in Lawton, we are making it happen.”
Kristal McKoy reminded those gathered that “racism is something that is taught.” She reminded that all were created in God’s image, to find that godliness within and, individually, make the change happen.
“It is our duty to search out what it is we need to do to create great healing in our world,” she said. “This is where this type of healing is due to begin. Vengeance alone belongs to the mercy of the Lord.”
The true spirit of being an American and witnessing the community coming together caused emotion to roil in Mayor Stan Booker as he spoke.
“Somebody said that peaceful protests are as American as apple pie and I truly do believe that,” he said.
Booker looked to Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 – “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven …” as he continued to remark about what he feels is the time for racism to fade away as an ancient religion. It’s one that should have died out with the enacting of the Civil Rights Act in 1965.
“I believe we have endured a season that we can endure no longer,” he said. “It hurts my heart that we have to litigate the same archaic ideas.”
There should be no controversy in the knowledge that all Americans deserve the equal rights of a human being, according to the mayor.
“We can’t stop until every child in the community can grow up believing they have access to the American dream,” he said.
Booker declared Sunday (today) to be a citywide day of focused prayer, both in homes and in churches.
But on Saturday morning, it was the focused prayer of Dr. Namon Melvin that provided the message called for in the moment.
“Father God, I ask humbly of you that you bring healing,” he said. “Racism is sin. … This is a problem of the human heart. We ask you that you heal our land.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.