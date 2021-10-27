DUNCAN — Investigators said a man who called himself “Stop! Hammer time” was under the “grace” of “just drugs” when he assaulted a pair of police officers.
Now, he is awaiting his initial court appearance after police said he slapped and kicked them.
The charging information for Joseph Cain Ellsbury, 38, of Duncan, was filed Friday in Stephens County District Court for two felony allegations of assault and battery on a police officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property and public intoxication, records indicate. The felony counts are punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Ellsbury was brought to police attention Thursday night after two women complained he and another man were following them. Police stopped the men.
When asked his name, Ellsbury yelling the response, “My name is ‘Stop! Hammer time,’” according to the probable cause affidavit. Duncan Police Officer Jeffrey Williams said he believed Ellsbury was intoxicated.
Williams said he pointed at Ellsbury to sit down. The response, he said, was a slap to the officer’s hand, the affidavit states. While trying to handcuff him, Ellsbury tried to pull away while continuing to say, “Stop! Hammer time and grace” repeatedly.
As he was being searched, Ellsbury kicked one officer, according to the affidavit. He was asked what he was on and answered “grace” before kicking the officer again in the legs. Once under control, he was put in the back of a patrol unit.
Williams said Ellsbury immediately kicked out the back driver side window and tried to stick his head out while continuing to yell.
Ellsbury was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for medical clearance. When asked if he was under the influence, he replied, “Just drugs,” the affidavit states.
Williams said Ellsbury continued more bad behavior while in the emergency room. He was accused of multiple tries to grab the female nurses’ breasts, the affidavit states.
Ellsbury was released from the hospital and is in Stephens County Detention Center custody.