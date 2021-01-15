A 28-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $20,000 bond after he told police he was “just burning things because I can.”
Cameron Allen Holcomb made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of third-degree arson and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing police, records indicate. The arson is punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
Holcomb was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a report of a man setting grass fires near Northwest 67th Street and Quanah Parker Trailway. According to the probable cause affidavit, Holcomb was asked what he was doing and he responded with “just burning things because I can.” The officer told him he could not.
A witness told the officer he’d seen Holcomb lighting small pieces of paper on fire and place them on the grass.
Holcomb, who is being held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m May 3 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.