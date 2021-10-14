The trial of a 46-year-old man accused of allowing child endangerment and assault with a dangerous weapon began Wednesday morning after more than two days of jury selection.
Kevin Crisel’s trial began Wednesday morning in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom. He is represented by Art Mata. Acting District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting.
Crisel’s charges stem from a 2016 case involving his cousin.
Anthony Douglass Crisel Jr., 26, was convicted in March 2018 of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. He received six years to serve with Department of Corrections, followed by one year post-conviction supervision by Department of Corrections; he is to register as a sex offender.
The then-10-year-old victim is alleged to have told Kevin Crisel of the more than nine months of abuse suffered from his relative, according to the probable cause affidavit. He is accused of telling the girl not to tell anyone because the cousin would get in trouble.
Crisel was tried in February 2020 for allegations he molested the same girl. A Comanche County jury found him not guilty.
Many of the same witnesses in the 2020 trial will take the stand in this trial, according to court records.
Crisel is free on a $50,000 bond.