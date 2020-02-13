A Comanche County jury recommended life plus 35 years in prison for a 26-year-old Lawton man for a violent robbery and shooting in a club in 2018.
Jamal Latief Smith Jr. was found guilty Wednesday in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for first-degree robbery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
The jury recommended that Smith be punished with life in prison for the assault charge and another 35 years for the robbery.
Smith was found guilty of a 2018 shooting and robbery at a club west of Lawton. Smith, an ex-employee of Cowgirl’s Men’s Club, 12305 Cache Road, was determined to have shot the club manager and robbed him. The manager told police that Smith robbed him, beat him, “shot him in the chin” with a gun and “physically broke” his leg.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Meaders.
Smith remains held in the Comanche County Detention Center. He returns to court at 3 p.m. April 23 for his formal sentencing.