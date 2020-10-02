The trial of a 31-year-old woman accused of abusing and enabling abuse of her then 5-year-old son ended Thursday evening with a split verdict from a Comanche County jury.
Following closing arguments that took the trial into the late-afternoon, the jury returned around 7 p.m. and cleared Cierra Kyles of abusing her son. However, she was found guilty of a felony count of enabling child abuse by injury and they recommended she serve three years in the Department of Corrections’ custody.
Kyles faced up to life in prison for each count.
Kyles, who has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $200,000 bond since her first July 2019 court appearance, will receive credit for time served.
“Pretty surprised with that outcome, but we’ll take the conviction,” said First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka, who prosecuted the case.
Police began investigating Kyles in July 2018 after the boy was treated for injuries investigators believe were consistent with child abuse. He was placed into emergency custody and investigators said he suffered from “two black eyes, a laceration under his right eye, open wounds to his left arm, numerous bruises throughout multiple planes of his body and burn marks to his back.”
The boy identified his mother, Kyles, as the person who caused the injuries to his eyes and left arm.
During Wednesday’s testimony by his foster mother from December 2018 until June of this year, she said he told stories to her about his mother abusing him. She also said he was prone to self-abuse when he’d get upset.
Kyles’ counsel, Teresa Williams from Oklahoma Indigent Services, suggested through her questioning during the cross-examination that the boy had a record of self-harm and of making false allegations against adults. The stepmother testified that he’d said he didn’t “feel safe” when a case worker was at the home and he and another foster child were removed from the home. He later recanted and Department of Human Services investigators determined that the boy’s claim was “unfounded,” according to testimony.