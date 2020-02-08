A Comanche County jury found a 47-year-old man guilty of causing the May 2018 vehicular death of a Cache teenager.
Brian Keith Neugebauer was found guilty Thursday afternoon of first-degree manslaughter and the jury recommended he serve seven years in prison.
The state dropped additional charges first filed against Neugebauer of driving without a valid driver’s license and violation of an ignition interlock device.
Neugebauer is accused of a May 2018 wreck that took the life of Cache High School student Natalie Hults, 17. He was driving a truck that didn’t have breathalyzer equipment that he was court-ordered to have following an April 2018 plea deal for a driving under the influence charge.
Although the teen pulled a car into his path, causing the collision, due to not having the proscribed equipment, Neugebauer was deemed culpable of manslaughter.
District Judge Scott D. Meaders will determine Neugebauer’s final sentence following a pre-sentence investigation.