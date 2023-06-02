After 6 hours of deliberations, a Comanche County jury found a man not guilty of killing his romantic rival.

Larry Keith Standridge II, 42, of Lawton, was charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing James David Cloud, 31, at his Chattanooga home the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you