It took less than 45 minutes Thursday afternoon for a Comanche County jury to find Adam Chandler Purdy guilty of murdering of his ex-girlfriend in January 2020.
The jury recommended Purdy, 26, Oklahoma City, serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Kindra Blevins Johnson.
The jury’s decisions followed a prosecution that keyed on elements of violent passion and crime committed from jealousy. The jury determined it was a deliberate act that ended Johnson’s life at 31 years old. Her death left her now-6-year-old daughter without a mother.
As he was handcuffed and asked by District Judge Emmit Tayloe if he wanted to be sentenced then or following a pre-sentence investigation, he offered his first spoken words heard during trial.
“Doesn’t make any difference,” he said.
His defense counsel, Lawrence Corrales, interjected and requested the investigation. Tayloe ordered a sentencing hearing for 11 a.m. July 21.
At the moment the verdict was read, Carmen Blevins clasped her husband Clint’s hand and turned to hug a friend. She then turned back to her husband and clutched him in a deep hug, which he returned. Gripped tight in her hand was a small statuette of an angel and a blue keychain with a cross featured front and center.
The couple said the verdict felt like “justice for Kindra.” Carmen and Clint Blevins were seated in the gallery both days of the trial. The mother broke down when post-mortem photos of her daughter were shown as evidence of the crime’s brutality. The husband said it was tough, but they made it through. He claimed the key component was their bond.
“We’ve been leaning on each other,” he said.
Carmen Blevins said it’s been a steady focus getting to this day since Jan. 29, 2020, but something else has sustained them.
“We have a strong faith,” she said, “but, yeah, counseling will be in the future.”
Corrales cited Purdy’s story that he’d stabbed Johnson while they were on drugs and drinking and after, he claimed, she’d attacked him with a knife. Purdy said he’d stabbed her twice in self-defense, passed out and when he awoke, he couldn’t find her. He said her car wasn’t in the driveway and, believing she’d gone to work, he left, Corrales said.
This would prove a key statement used against Purdy by the prosecutor.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith dissected Purdy’s story as told by Corrales. She began with Johnson’s last words, as shared by Purdy in a text to her sister.
“I began this by asking, ‘What would you want your final words to be and who would you want to say them to?’” she opened. “She didn’t get to choose. Instead, she had to tell her murderer ‘I don’t want to die.’”
Galbraith was referencing Purdy’s words written in a text message to Kaitlyn Blevins, Johnson’s sister. The message arrived two days after the murder and mere moments before a fiery incident preceding Purdy’s arrest.
“He meant to kill Kindra, cover it up and get away with it,” Galbraith said. “How reasonable is it to go to her parents, set himself on fire and tell them to ‘Shoot me’ if I didn’t do it? Why post it on Instagram if another person is dead unless he is the one who did it?”
While en route to the Blevins family home outside Chattanooga on Jan. 31, 2020, Purdy made an Instagram post featuring Johnson’s photo followed by his photo and the message: “Words can’t even express. RIP. My time to go. I love everyone.”
Corrales argued Purdy found out Johnson had died through social media and was simply expressing his grief. In the end, he conceded much of the prosecution’s evidence but offered that another person may have come into the home after Purdy left and inflicted the fatal wounds to Johnson.
Kaitlyn Blevins had testified the couple had been in an on-again, off-again sort of relationship between October and mid-December 2019. Purdy had lived with Johnson for a short time. When he ghosted her, Kaitlyn Blevins said her sister sank into a depression; she suffered PTSD from domestic violence situations in her former marriage.
After speaking with Kaitlyn Blevins, police learned Purdy had expressed jealousy about Johnson having a dating app on her phone and for her seeing other men while they were separated.
Galbraith said elements of Purdy’s tale were true. He had seen messages and videos on Johnson’s phone. She believes it’s what instigated the outburst of rage inflicted on the woman.
The severity of her seven stab wounds were proven by testimony Wednesday’s by Dr. Edana Stroberg, forensic pathologist with the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Five of the wounds could have proven fatal and there was evidence of traumatic asphyxiation that could have caused or contributed to her death.
“Remember her begging for her life,” Galbraith said. “She suffered stab wounds so deep … and then she leaves?”
Galbraith reminded the jury that sulfuric acid was poured down Johnson’s throat. All the household cleaning products were poured throughout the house and on Johnson’s body.
“Those aren’t things that you do unless he meant to do it, he meant to kill her,” she said. “He heard her beg for her life. Kindra didn’t want to die, she told him. And he kept going.”
Earlier Wednesday, the jury was introduced to data that showed a timeline for Purdy’s travels from Jan. 28-31, 2020. Data collected from pinging cell towers as well as information from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority showed he left Oklahoma City at 7:31 a.m. and arrived in Lawton at 8:49 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020.
Purdy and Johnson’s phones both pinged from the same tower between 8:49 a.m. to 11:02 p.m. showing the likelihood they were together. He returned to Oklahoma City by 12:48 a.m. Jan. 29, 2020.
Galbraith believes his return to Lawton the next day was another element proving guilt. In his story, Purdy said he’d returned to the house to check on Johnson but when he didn’t see her car, he left. Through data records, he was found to have been near Johnson’s home at 2503 SW C Unit B between 8:32 a.m. to 8:52 a.m.
The catch, the prosecutor pointed out, is Kaitlyn Blevins had arrived to find her sister dead in the home at 8:22 a.m. and her mother a minute later. By 8:32 a.m., the house was surrounded by first responder vehicles, Galbraith said.
After leaving Lawton on Jan. 29, 2020, Purdy went to Missouri where he stayed with his child’s mother. On Jan. 31, 2020, he returned to face the Blevins family at their home outside Chattanooga. He sent the confession text to Kaitlyn Blevins. Soon after, when he arrived, he poured gasoline on himself and ignited it. After taking off his burning clothes, he approached the armed Kaitlyn and Clint Blevins
“He knows he’s responsible,” Galbraith said. “He said he was sorry, Kaitlyn responded, and he said, ‘shoot me’ and then set them up so they would.”
“Kaitlyn and her dad had their guns on him,” she said, “and they chose not to do it.”
After a short pursuit by Chattanooga Police Chief Rob Stallcup, Purdy pulled over and was taken into custody. He offered another confession; this time claiming he only stabbed Johnson once. When his car was impounded, Johnson’s missing keys were found inside the console.
Johnson could never have driven herself to the hospital, Galbraith said.
“And he knew it,” she said.
