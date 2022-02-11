A 51-year-old Walters man was found guilty Thursday of raping a woman in August 2020.
Garrell Vilas Gwoompi was found guilty of a count of first-degree rape in Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom. The jury acquitted him on a count of rape by instrumentation.
The jury recommended Gwoompi serve five years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.
Gwoompi was found guilty of picking up a woman in August 2020, taking her back to his house and of raping her, according to the charges.
Jury selection was slated to begin Monday; however, after Groompi failed to appear, Neuwirth issued an arrest warrant Tuesday and he was taken into custody that day.
Gwoompi had been free on $65,000 bond since March 2021. He originally was held on $100,000 bond following his initial appearance in May 2020, records indicate.
Gwoompi returns to court at 1:30 p.m. March 15 for his formal sentencing. He is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center without bond.