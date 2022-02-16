A Comanche County jury found a 45-year-old man guilty of lewd or indecent acts to a child.
The jury came back on its second day in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom to find Charles Haliburton guilty.
Haliburton was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in May 2018.
Neuwirth sentenced Haliburton to serve 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000, records indicate. He is to serve three years of post-conviction supervision with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections upon release.