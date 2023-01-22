After a night spent in deliberations, a Comanche County jury found Frank Alexander Cooper III, 37, of Lawton, not guilty of first-degree murder for the April 2021 killing of Lavonte Lawler.
However, following introduction of Cooper’s prior criminal record and the felony charge of possession of a firearm following prior convictions, he was found guilty in Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker’s courtroom and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine Thursday night.
During the three days of trial, the Comanche County jury, heard contrasting arguments about what happened on April 17, 2021, that ended with Lawler, 28, shot in the mouth at close range and dead in the parking lot of Garrett’s Landings Apartments, 1321 SW 27th.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka argued Cooper became upset that Lawler and Rafael Joyner had repeatedly disrespected him; they were all three in the same gang. Joyner would be wounded in the incident. He would also be charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and jailed in August 2021. He awaits trial.
Cooper’s lawyer, Debbie Maddox from Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, argued the two men and their girlfriends, Cooper’s girlfriend’s goddaughters who lived with them at the apartment complex, were disrespectful and put him in fear for his life. She said Cooper acted in self-defense out of fear that Lawler and Joyner, who were armed, were going to kill him when he fired the fatal bullet.
The jury went into deliberations minutes before 5 p.m. Thursday. It would be after 10 p.m. before the trial would come to a close. The 12 men and women tasked with determining what consequences would stem from a story centered on people immersed in Lawton’s gang culture.
Ultimately, the jury found Cooper not guilty of the murder count or, in the alternate, a count of first-degree manslaughter. He was acquitted on the grounds of self-defense.
However, following that verdict, the jury then would be provided Cooper’s criminal record before deliberating the weapons charge. He has prior felony convictions: June 2003, Tulsa County, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and May 2012, Shelby County, Tenn., for aggravated robbery, records indicate.
The jury found Cooper guilty and recommended he serve 30 years in prison. He declined to undergo a pre-sentence investigation but was granted a formal sentencing until Feb. 13.