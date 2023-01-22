After a night spent in deliberations, a Comanche County jury found Frank Alexander Cooper III, 37, of Lawton, not guilty of first-degree murder for the April 2021 killing of Lavonte Lawler.

However, following introduction of Cooper’s prior criminal record and the felony charge of possession of a firearm following prior convictions, he was found guilty in Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker’s courtroom and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine Thursday night.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

