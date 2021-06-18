A Comanche County jury found a Lawton man guilty of two felony counts Wednesday at the end of a three-day trial.
Nicholas Lamont Robins was found guilty of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
The jury recommended he serve 20 years in prison for the assault count and another five years for the weapon charge, records indicate.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Sentencing is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 25 in his courtroom.
Robins had been in the Comanche County Detention Center on $100,000 bond since his initial court appearance in March 2020, records indicate. With the verdict, bond has been revoked.