Following two long days filled with testimony and over two hours of closing arguments, a Comanche County jury was left to decide the fate of a Lawton man accused of killing Colan Samuel Warner Jr. in April 2020.
Stevie Leonard Cooper, 52, of Lawton, was on trial in Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom for felony counts of second-degree murder and assault with intent to commit a felony.
After just under three hours of deliberation the jury found Cooper guilty of both counts and recommended he serve 25 years for murder and maximum of five years on assault to commit a felony. Following a pre-sentencing investigation he will be sentenced on Aug. 24.
During the State’s first of two rounds of closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith argued the state met its requirements to prove Cooper’s guilt in the shooting death of Warner, 29, of Lawton, the night of April 3, 2020.
From witness testimony to forensic evidence to Cooper’s own admission to investigators that he shot his friend, Galbraith asked the jury to consider whether his statement he believed “people were out to kill him” was reasonable or was it a delusion emboldened through methamphetamine use.
Warner was shot twice, once a non-fatal through and through wound to his left thigh. The deadly gunshot went sideways through the younger man’s left back shoulder blade area into the left lung, through the heart and into the right lung. He died face first on Cooper’s bedroom floor at a home at 9755 NW 4-Mile Road. She said the elements of the crime were met.
“We have that,” she said. “Glen Warner is dead. This defendant shot and killed Colan. … Meth and guns cannot be a good combo.”
Cooper’s co-counsel, Dick Tannery took his turn. He directed the jury to understand that once the self-defense defense was entered into the court, they had only one consideration: did Stevie Cooper believe his life was in danger.
“It’s the guts of this case,” he said, “and it’s the way you can say not guilty to this charge.”
Tannery described “justifiable homicide” as when a person “reasonably believes” they’re in imminent danger. Cooper had testified he believed people were trying to kill him and that, at some point, he believed Warner was going to hurt him.
“We’ve got to put ourselves in the shoes of Stevie Cooper in this case,” he said. “By saying he believed his life was in danger, he believed Colan was going to kill him or come at him and hurt him badly. … He shot because it was the only thing he could do, in his mind he believed it. … You take Stevie Cooper as you find him … he still has self-defense available to him.”
In closing, District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said Tannery’s argument didn’t hold water. Otherwise, it would be the go to get out of jail free card for anybody involved in a shooting, he said.
“It’s way too easy to shoot and kill someone and claim self-defense,” he said.
Cabelka said there had been no evidence introduced that Warner had wanted to injure Cooper; they were friends. Cooper had picked him up earlier in the day and took him to the store for his grandmother before returning to the house and consuming meth.
Cooper had apparently not been concerned about people coming to hurt him until nightfall. He’d already been paranoid for a few weeks prior and it had returned by nightfall and he was seen sitting on the bed with a 410 rifle, a two-shot Derringer and a .22 caliber on his lap on the bed, surrounded by ammunition, he said.
The District Attorney noted that at some point, Warner had bought into Cooper’s paranoia and, according to Cooper’s testimony, he’d asked for a gun and suggested they go out and confront whomever he thought was outside.
“Stevie said, ‘No, I’m not going to give you one of my weapons,” he said. “Then things got really weird.”
Cooper had claimed the 410 rifle went off; no evidence collected confirmed the gun had been fired that night, Cabelka said. After that, the fatal gunshot by Cooper followed. He noted the wounds to Warner were counterintuitive to the self-defense claim.
“He shoots and gets out of there,” he said. “It’s impossible he was lunging at him. It cannot happen and did not happen that way.”
Cooper then fled the property in the landowner’s pickup, driving through the locked gate and wrecking at least 20 miles away in Caddo County. Cabelka noted that after he wrecked, Cooper ran to a nearby home and was found by a Caddo County deputy in the passenger seat of a car, still carrying his .22 caliber Luger pistol with five rounds in its clip.
The one consistency, according to Cabelka, is that Cooper repeatedly told investigators he’d shot Warner.
“It all comes down to being a reasonable person,” he said. “This is the case of a man who was out of his mind.”
But, Cabelka argued, he wasn’t insane. Cooper did offer a self-defense claim to one investigator. He intimated there may have been more to it than that but didn’t elaborate.
“Yeah, but maybe a little bit of it was revenge,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
