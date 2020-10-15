In the final day of testimony for the trial of the man accused of committing Lawton’s first homicide of 2019, jurors were left to decide if he pulled the trigger because he was living up to his nickname of “Crazy,” or if he was left with no other option.
Regionald V. Talbert, a.k.a. “Crazy,” 35, of Lawton, is on trial for the Jan. 19, 2019, shooting death of Tyrone Johnson. He was charged with first-degree murder — deliberate intent, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and of feloniously pointing a firearm.
Wednesday’s testimony began with the State’s final witness, Oscar Reyes who testified that after shooting Johnson, Talbert pointed a gun at him and made him lay prone on the ground. Getting there meant learning of Reyes’ own history with law enforcement.
Reyes testified that he’d moved to Lawton after being convicted as an adult while 17 and living in Guymon. He said that on the day of the shooting, he’d been staying at a friend’s aunt’s house and was depressed. Johnson invited him to stay with him for a few days and they walked over to Tory “T.C.” Chenault’s home at 1702 SW Douglas. He said Johnson was carrying a blue bottle of vodka in one hand and a handgun in the other.
Once at Chenaults, the men stayed outside. Reyes said that even though Johnson had the gun and had been drinking, “he didn’t point it or threaten anyone.”
When Chenault’s Dodge Durango pulled into the drive, Reyes said Johnson stepped towards it, stumbled and fell onto its hood, which was followed by Talbert getting out and saying “Who the (expletive) is this dude?” He then said, “That’s my homie, that’s my (expletive)” and put his arm around him, according to Reyes.
Moments later, Talbert let go, stepped back and fired four bullets into Johnson, Reyes testified.
Reyes said Talbert then pointed the gun at him and made him lay face down on the ground as he went inside the home. When First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka asked what he thought was going to happen, Reyes replied, “That I was going to die.”
Once Talbert went inside, Reyes said he went to his friend who was bleeding and had a faint pulse. Johnson’s gun was on the ground and he said he picked it up and put it in his back pocket. He testified when Talbert returned outside with Chenault, he was told to lay back down before he left.
At that point, no one called 911 until a woman in the house brought a phone outside and Reyes called. When police arrived, Reyes said he first told them there had been a drive by shooting. When asked why he lied, he replied, “Because I was scared.”
Knowing he had the gun in his back pocket, Reyes said he asked an officer if he could go inside the home in hopes he could hide it. But when the officer followed and saw him try to pull it from his back pocket he gave it to the officer.
Talbert’s counsel, Albert Hoch, of Oklahoma City, got Reyes to admit that he, Johnson and Talbert were affiliated with the Rolling 90s gang. When asked why he first lied to police, Reyes again said he was scared and “That was the first time I’d seen anybody get shot.”
Reyes said Johnson was intoxicated and, although carrying a gun, his actions “didn’t justify what happened.”
“I was kind of hoping it was me instead of him,” he said. “I didn’t want him to die. … To this day, I still wish it was me.”
Once the prosecution rested, it was the defense’s turn. Talbert would serve as his only witness.
Talbert said he’d grown up with Johnson and didn’t wish him any ill will. He said he felt like Johnson and Reyes were setting him up to be robbed or worse.
It began with a “metallic knock” on his window while Talbert was grabbing bags inside the vehicle. He said he looked up and Johnson had told him to get out — “I got out.” He claimed he tried to talk Johnson out of doing anything to escalate things. He said Reyes was also armed with a handgun and was flanking him, making him feel penned in and threatened. He said he hugged Johnson and after, when Johnson lowered his gun, he pulled a gun he’d borrowed from Chenault hidden inside his hoodie pocket and shot him.
When Hoch asked his client if he felt he was in immediate danger, Talbert replied, “Yes sir.” He said it felt like shooting first was his only option.
“I feel like there’s nothing else I could’ve did,” he said. “I felt like it was me or them. … There is no doubt in my mind.”
During Cabelka’s cross-examination, Talbert denied his nickname is “Crazy,” despite several witnesses referring to him as that throughout the trial.
Following the shooting, Talbert said Chenault took him to his brother’s house. Once there, he called his mother in Houston, Texas, and told her what happened and she told him to get there that day. He would testify she was the only other person he told of the incident, except for a lawyer in Houston, until he was picked up by law enforcement on Feb. 1. But he said he had been planning to “turn myself in.”
Following a break and before the jury was returned to District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom, Cabelka said that in light of Talbert’s testimony, that the jury should be able to, in the alternate to the murder charge, be able to consider first-degree manslaughter as a potential judgment. Hoch disagreed, saying it could lead to a “compromise verdict.”
“Mr. Talbert wants it to be all or nothing,” Hoch said. “The whole issue is whether it’s self-defense.”
Tayloe ruled that the case also meets the qualifications for first-degree manslaughter and allowed it to be placed in the jury instructions. The jury was also notified of Talbert’s prior felony convictions in Comanche and Stephens counties.
Once returned to the courtroom, the jury, consisting of 10 men and two women with a man and woman serving as alternates, heard the closing arguments. Shortly after 4 p.m., they went into the jury room to discuss the merits of the case and seek to find its conclusion.
There was no information as to a verdict at the time the story was published.
