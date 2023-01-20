Before a Comanche County jury went into deliberations Thursday afternoon, they were offered competing arguments from the State and from the defense.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka argued that Frank Alexander Cooper III, 37, of Lawton, committed murder.
Defense attorney Debbie Maddox claimed it was a matter of self-defense.
The only agreed upon fact is that Cooper fired the bullet that killed Lavonte Lawler in the parking lot of Garrett’s Landings Apartments on April 17, 2021. Responders arrived to find Lawler dead, bleeding out from a bullet wound to the mouth. Another man was found wounded.
Cooper has been on trial this week in District Judge Jay Walker’s courtroom for charges of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
The jury went into deliberations minutes before 5 p.m. The 12 men and women tasked with determining Cooper’s fate were left with a story centered on gang culture and, ultimately, disrespect.
In his closing argument, Cabelka spoke of a world of crime, criminals and those who don’t work with or within the law.
“It’s my time to welcome y’all to Lawton,” he said. “Lavonte Lawler’s character is not on trial here. He was a gang member who might’ve dealt drugs, might’ve done a whole lot of things, but did he deserve to die?”
Testimony throughout the trial offered insight into ongoing conflicts between Cooper, Lawler and Rafael Joyner from the night before. Lawler and Joyner had come to Cooper’s apartment at Garrett’s Landings to pick up their girlfriends, Cooper’s girlfriend’s 18-year-old goddaughters.
While there, the first of several stated disrespects came with a verbal confrontation. However, witnesses said it ended peaceably. As did another meeting the next morning between Cooper and the two men, all members of the same gang, according to Cabelka.
“That’s all this case comes down to: disrespect,” he said. “Frank Cooper decided enough was enough, so he shot ‘em.”
Lawler had asked Cooper for a gun for Joyner, who had been confronted by a 14 year old pointing a gun at him while visiting his baby’s mother earlier. When Cooper said no, witnesses said Lawler called him a name.
Cabelka said this is where Cooper began to have enough with being disrespected. A couple more incidents followed, Cabelka said. Cooper’s girlfriend, LaToya Bonet told the girls to get their things and move out.
Cooper, who was with Jakievion D. Johnson, drove his Chevrolet Malibu to Jaylin Magers’ home, parked the car and caught a ride back to the apartments. Magers, 19, testified he felt like he was taking them for a fight but didn’t know they had guns.
While speaking with Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker a month after the incident, Cooper said he’d asked Bonet if it was all clear before returning to the apartments. Cabelka alleged he was making sure Lawler and Joyner were returning.
“If you need a plan, there’s your plan,” he said.
While pulling into the apartment parking lot, Magers said he saw two men and two women walking up to his SUV. He said he heard someone say, “What’s up?” Then gunfire erupted and he ducked. When it was over, he testified he drove off with Cooper and Johnson.
Cooper would leave town, ditching his cell phone and then his firearm into the Mississippi River while en route to Memphis, Tenn., where he would be arrested for a murder warrant.
When Cooper told his tale of self-defense to Rucker, Cabelka said he’d had a month to work on his story. He noted that Cooper told the detective he and Johnson had walked to Magers’ house; the teen testified they’d driven over and left Cooper’s car. The district attorney said this is evidence Cooper lied.
“Anything less than the story he told Detective Rucker is murder,” Cabelka said. “He did not tell the truth about how he got to Jaylin’s. I wonder what else he did not tell the truth about.”
In his interview with Rucker, Cooper continually said he asked Joyner “Why you clutchin’?” the handle of a pistol in his waistband. Cabelka noted he was the only witness to say a gun was visible. A Glock 9mm was recovered from Lawler’s waistband by a responder. Joyner’s was recovered under a car in the parking lot. Neither gun had been fired.
“You don’t shoot someone point blank in the face without the intent to take their life,” he said. “Did the evidence show Frank Cooper had to kill Lavonte Lawler?”
Cooper wasn’t legally allowed to have a gun. He has prior felony convictions: June 2003, Tulsa County, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and May 2012, Shelby County, Tenn., for aggravated robbery, records indicate.
Jakievion D. Johnson, 21, has also been charged for his alleged role in the shooting. He is slated for the May trial docket to face felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
Maddox made her best effort to convince the jury Cooper was acting in fear for his life. His statements to Rucker came “with great costs and great stakes.”
Lawler and Joyner were painted as dangerous people by Maddox. A toxicology report by the State Medical Examiner showed Lawler had alcohol, PCP and cocaine in his system at the time of his death. He had 17 prior arrests, a prior felony conviction and wasn’t legally allowed to possess a gun.
Joyner had 28 arrests and three prior convictions and, too, wasn’t allowed to have a gun. Cabelka agreed and said that’s why he filed a felony charge of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction in August 2021 due to the incident. His wound that April 2021 day was his fourth by bullets.
Maddox said the combination of Lawler, Joyner, their girlfriends, substance use, weapons and perceived disrespects made for a “recipe for disaster.” Joined with the repeated incidents beginning the night before, she said Cooper was at his wits’ end.
“They keep coming back, then the problem gets bigger,” she said. “He believed he had one choice. … You need to understand what he was feeling.”
Maddox said there was only circumstantial evidence showing Cooper had planned to murder Lawler and, possibly, Joyner. She reminded the jury that Cooper had told Rucker he thought Lawler was going to shoot him when he came up to the window of the SUV.
“We ask that you find Frank Cooper not guilty,” she said. “Justifiable homicide.”
