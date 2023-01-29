After a week filled with testimony, evidence and rebuttals that culminated with just under three hours of closing arguments, a Comanche County jury was tasked with a fateful decision for the man accused of injuring and killing 3-month-old Kemry Dior Jenkins.
With the path for the life ahead for Kevin Thomas Williams Jr. in their hands, jurors deliberated into Friday evening. They were trying to determine whether he was guilty of first-degree murder by child abuse or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter, or if the girl’s death was from natural causes.
After over seven hours of deliberation, they remained deadlocked and Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders called for a mistrial. It was the second hung jury this week in homicide trials.
Williams, 28, is accused by prosecutors of causing the brain hemorrhaging and retinal bleeding while she was in his care that led to Kemry’s death on March 31, 2019, while in hospice care.
Kemry had been left in Williams’ care on March 9, 2019, while her mother, Riana Jenkins ran to the store. She and Williams had been together over two years. This was the first time all four children: 4, 2, and 1-year-old and Kemry; were left with him without further support.
In the time she was gone, Kemry went from being “an easy, happy baby” that morning, as described by her mother and grandmother, Riana and Rita Jenkins, respectively, to a child struggling to survive.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said the evidence and testimony presented placed a piece of the puzzle to complete the picture. He argued Williams was revealed through it all.
“He put himself in this position,” he said. “He’s the reason all of us are here.”
With his closing arguments, Thomas Adler II, Williams’ co-counsel along with Dan Good from Atkins, Markoff & Adler Law Firm in Oklahoma City, argued their client was there due to investigators’ “tunnel vision.”
Adler particularly pointed his allegations to testimony and evidence presented by Lawton Police Detective Rachel Flores and Dr. Sarah Passmore, a child abuse consultant at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, as being “garbage.”
“When you put a garbage investigation in,” he said, “you get a false allegation out.”
In his argument, Adler called Flores “a crusader” and questioned why Kemry’s 4-year-old sister who’d shared with her mother that she’d seen Williams patting the infant’s back after she’d begun choking, but she was never officially interview. He declared the prosecution was hiding “exculpatory evidence.”
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka rebutted the defense argument by noting that her mother didn’t want the child to undergo an interview. He said even if she did see him patting the girl’s back, she wasn’t witness to what led up to that, she’d been in the other room.
“We’re not challenging she saw that,” he said, “but she didn’t really see when the abuse happened.”
Cabelka also argued that Flores had followed the facts to where they led her. She had collected all the hospitalization, Hospice and Medical Examiner information before presenting her case to the District Attorney’s Office. That’s why charges weren’t filed until a year after Kemry’s death, he said.
“She’s just going off the evidence and that’s what she testified to,” he said.
Regarding Dr. Passmore’s testimony to Kemry’s injuries stemming from a violent action, Cabelka was assigned to investigate the girl’s injuries as part of St. Francis policy.
“The CT scan showed subdural hemorrhages,” he said. “She did her job.”
The defense offered medical testimony from their experts who believed evidence showed the girl had viral pneumonia and blood disease that led to the brain injury. Adler it doesn’t add up.
“The diagnosis is the snowball at the top of the mountain that turns into the avalanche Kevin Williams is facing right now,” he said. “Does it add up to you? He’s as much a victim in this case as anybody else.”
Adler asked the jury, “Don’t compromise” in finding Williams guilty of manslaughter through domestic violence.
“Don’t compromise,” he said. “This is murder or it’s not.”
Cabelka supported the work by the investigators and all the medical personnel who assisted throughout the process. He said the cumulative years of experience and specialties made their diagnoses sure. Otherwise, he said, they would have to have been part of a conspiracy against Williams.
“When the brain gets hurt, the rest of the body is in trouble,” he said. “What evidence have you been presented that any of the doctors made it up?
With the mistrial, Williams was returned to the Comanche County Detention Center where he remains held on $1 million bond. The District Attorney’s Office expects another trial in the future.