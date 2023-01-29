After a week filled with testimony, evidence and rebuttals that culminated with just under three hours of closing arguments, a Comanche County jury was tasked with a fateful decision for the man accused of injuring and killing 3-month-old Kemry Dior Jenkins.

With the path for the life ahead for Kevin Thomas Williams Jr. in their hands, jurors deliberated into Friday evening. They were trying to determine whether he was guilty of first-degree murder by child abuse or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter, or if the girl’s death was from natural causes.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

