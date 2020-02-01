It took a Comanche County jury just under three hours to find Delante Trevon Lawrence guilty of purposely shooting La’Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, with the intent to kill.
Following the three days of trial, the jury found Lawrence, 27, guilty of 11 total charges: first degree murder — deliberate intent, shooting with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, distribution of controlled substance, endangering others while eluding police, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; as well as a trio of misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest: resisting police, malicious injury to property and obstructing an officer.
Lawrence was found guilty of the April 21, 2018, shooting death of La’Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, and the wounding of Al Marroquin.
The jury would next take into consideration Lawrence’s prior Comanche County felony conviction with his sentencing. He was found guilty of second-degree burglary in November 2016.
The jury came back after 3 hours of deliberation and recommended life with parol for the murder charge, 20 years for shooting with intent to kill; 10 years each on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon; 4 years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony; 3 years for distribution of controlled; 4 years for endangering others while eluding and 10 years for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony. One year for each all three misdemeanor counts.
Closing arguments involved pleas from the State and the defense counsel to resolve the case.
Lawrence’s attorney, Ronald Kelly of Oklahoma City, addressed the eight woman, four man jury. He cited former prohibitions for women or non-whites to serve on a jury.
“It wasn’t too long ago this panel wouldn’t look like it does today,” he said. “You are the gatekeepers to justice.”
Kelly noted that for Lawrence to have shot Hawkins and Marroquin without reason “just doesn’t make sense.” He questioned inconsistencies in witness statements and the manner in which investigators collected evidence.
“What’s the truth?” he asked. “The puzzle is not complete without all the pieces. … It’s been clear there was a lot not done.”
Kelly cited Lawrence’s claim that he fired his weapon in self-defense during a perceived set-up. He also disputed whether his client was endeavoring in a drug deal as no marijuana was recovered from the scene.
The video interview of Lawrence speaking with investigators showed a “broken man,” Kelly said. He believed Lawrence had been in a situation that caused him to respond to violence with violence.
“What would you do?” he said.
In claiming investigators “cherry picked” evidence, Kelly alluded that Lawrence was the victim of investigators making evidence fit to press their case. He also believed the jurors were left to fill in the blanks for too much of the case.
“Is somebody hiding something?” he asked. “The only thing we’re asking for is justice. … Do what’s just, don’t guess. Just be just and be fair.”
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver closed the State’s case by disputing Kelly’s assertions regarding Lawrence’s intent and actions. She said if you wanted to see a truly “broken man,” look to the condition Al Marroquin is almost two years after the incident.
Oliver also cited Tyquone Steel as he testified to the incident where his best friend was killed and his life was in jeopardy. She also noted the fear showed by Antonio Marroquin and Steel when asked to identify the shooter and pointing out Lawrence seated at the defense table.
“What I saw, a 17-year-old kid who was scared,” she said. “They couldn’t even look at him, that’s how scared they were.”
Oliver powered into Lawrence’s interview with detectives following his arrest the day after the shooting and high-speed chase through Lawton with police on his trail. She noted that Lawrence played cat and mouse with police regarding information about the incident until about an hour into the interview when detectives asked if he’d perhaps started shooting out of self-defense. It was then that Lawrence began telling a story of Steel pointing a gun at him and it misfiring and of Hawkins also having a gun.
“The defendant didn’t give them a story, the officers did,” she said. “Remember the interview.”
“Facts and evidence” where what Oliver asked the jury to consider. Those facts included no other firearms or evidence of other firearms being found at the scene of the incident. Of all the witnesses, Lawrence is the only one to say there were other weapons, she said.
“Now he’s got a gun, like Antonio (said), ‘a wolf in a chicken coop,” she said.
The photograph of Hawkins’ wounds showed that Lawrence fired at him while he was attempting to take cover. Gunshot residue on his Chicago Bulls sweatshirt was prominent, proof the gunshot took place within 36 inches of the young man, according to Detective Rick McCollister’s testimony.
“There’s no question he intended to shoot La’Munt,” Oliver said. “Forensics don’t lie.”
Oliver said the motive for shooting Hawkins was due to issues with Lawrence’s brother and the young man. Hawkins had been shot in 2017 and initially identified Lawrence’s brother as the triggerman before later recanting.
“The defendant didn’t go over there with the intention of shooting La’Munt. … He went over there with the intention of selling weed,” Oliver said. “As soon as the defendant saw La’Munt walk through that door, he took advantage of the situation and shot La’Munt.”
“As the defendant said, ‘This all happened for 14 grams of weed,” she said.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe will decide the final sentencing and if the charges will run consecutive or concurrent on April 1, 2020.