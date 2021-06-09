It took less than two days of trial for a Comanche County jury to find a Lawton man not guilty of trafficking drugs.
Jury selection began Monday in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom for the trial of Edgar Martinez Corona, 51 for a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs. Corona was originally charged in August 2019 and has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.
Following Tuesday’s closing arguments, Corona was cleared of criminal wrongdoing. He has since been discharged from the jail.
Corona was represented by Michael J. Amend, of Norman. Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith prosecuted the case.