It may not have had robots destroying each other a la “Battlebots,” but Friday’s 3rd Annual Junior Robotics Challenge was no less exciting.

Inside the Life Ready Center gym, 16 teams of third through a few sixth graders from all of the Lawton Public School  District and Bishop Elementary hummed with electricity. And not just that powering the dozens of small robots in the room.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

