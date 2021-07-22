The Lawton Police Department wants to strengthen the communication lines to the Lawton community through a youth summer academy.
“Our biggest message we want to push to the kids and the community is the communication. We are called to people’s worst days, so the Junior Citizens Police Academy opens the communication lane with them to let them know that we are here to do good,” said Sgt. Christopher Blessing.
By doing so, the police department is holding “Junior Citizens Police Academy” at the Great Plains Technology Center this week. The camp is designed to give campers an overview of the Lawton Police Department and all the divisions within it. Different instructors from every division in the Lawton Police Department will give an overview of the division and the aspects that play into their job.
“I think it’s a great time to see the interaction between law enforcement and the youth because really, they are our future, so building that bridge during this point of time helps us tremendously in their life and ours,” said Training Division Commander Noah Ellis.
Throughout the week, campers will get an inside view of the life of the police with hands-on activities like mock crime scenes and the usage of the speed radar gun. The course includes information about community issues, police operations, video, and hands-on training to spread awareness on how to make the community safer. The purpose of the academy is to give a better understanding through education and interaction about the issues police face.
“What helps us tremendously is getting the interaction with the youth outside of the limelight of what the social media headlines say and getting to build a rapport with them so they can tell their friends and spread the word. We may need their help at some point,” said Ellis.
Ellis says one of the goals for the academy is to show the campers that the police department offers so many different divisions to choose from.
Three days into the academy, camper Jolynn Peoples has found the dispatch division as her favorite.
“At first, my mom showed me a flyer about it, and I thought it was pretty cool because I wanted get an inside peek of the police department. I had no idea they had this many divisions.”
For Ellis and rest of the police department, bridging the gap between the community and the police department is important in the times like now. With the academy, the police department is hoping to stimulate the message of communication across Lawton.
“If we can open up that line of communication with not only the youth but the people we serve, everybody wins in my opinion,” said Blessing.
Ellis reiterated the importance of the communication between the community and the police force. With a better understanding and knowledge, Ellis believes it is something the community can build on for years to come.
“The constant feedback with what the community feels like they need us for and what we also need in repose to the community to create an overall safer and loving city, and one we can build on is incredibly important to us. Policing is about the community,” said Ellis.