This year’s annual Juneteenth celebration will be held virtually from 2:30-4 p.m. June 19.
Theme will be “Managing the Hills We Climb.” It will air on Zoom (ID 816 8366 1282 passcode 516617) and Word of Life Ministries on YouTube.
This program features local personalities and relevant venues to showcase Lawton. A narrator will provide information setting the time and climate for the talent being showcased. Young people in the Lawton Fort Sill community will introduce original music and dance choreography entertaining audiences from every generation.
Mattie Butler, author and director for the event for the last five years, has strived to present a program that is better than the previous event, according to a press release.
“Our hope is that this presentation will pay tribute to Juneteenth in ways showing family values as well as hopes and dreams of our ancestors for their future generations,” said Barbara Elllis in a press release.