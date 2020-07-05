It just wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without the fireworks of Fort Sill’s salute battery emboldening the triumphant conclusion of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”
Capt. Richard Snyder, since Jan. 31 the commander of B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery, had 37 soldiers out on McNair Hall’s lawn for the post observance of the nation’s 244th birthday Saturday.
This time, instead of having all the howitzers lined up facing south, half were on the other side of the greensward facing north. Snyder said that makes for better livestreaming on Facebook and allows everybody attending in person to see it better as well.
Snyder said just over 100 rounds were sitting on the guns before the ceremony.
“It’ll allow for some misfires if we need to, but it’ll cover the ‘1812 Overture’ and the Salute to the Union,” the captain said.
The salute battery traditionally fires one round for each of the 50 states as the narrator calls off their names and dates of entry into the union.
“This’ll be our third salute in the last two weeks, so at this point we’re pretty proficient. First it was (Maj.) Gen. (Wilson) Shoffner’s change of command. We’ve done Memorial Day, and then we did (former Fort Sill Chief of Staff) Col. (Anthony) Lugo’s retreat ceremony and (former Fort Sill Command) Sgt. Maj. (John) Foley’s change of responsibility and now the Fourth of July,” he said.
The gun crews rehearsed the “1812 Overture” twice with the 77th Army Band to make sure they had their part down pat, once on Thursday and again Saturday morning.
“It’s supposed to be pinpoint precision. Luckily, it’s nice to have (a band member) come over and help me to know when to shoot. I’ll control the guns, but I don’t know too much about music,” Snyder confessed.
Warrant Officer Richard Townes, the band commander, identified Sgt. Branden Owen as the person who advised the salute battery during the performance. He’s normally a guitar player in the band’s rock combo.
Snyder said it’s amazing to be leader of the battery that fires more rounds than any other on post.
“It’s a battery commander’s dream, for sure, because you join and become a field artilleryman to shoot. And we are probably the best and most proficient at shooting because we do it so often. And it’s a good feeling,” he said.
B/2-2nd FA does far more than parade ground ceremonies, as its soldiers support the training of lieutenants in Basic Officer Leader Course, enlisted personnel in Field Artillery Advanced Individual Training (AIT) and Marines in Marine Artillery Scout Observer Course, he explained.
While the Independence Day ritual lacked for nothing in firepower, other parts had to be scaled back or altered to prevent spread of COVID-19. There was no speaker. The usual color guard was replaced by a lone guidon bearer carrying the colors of the salute battery. And the folding chairs for the band members had to be socially distanced.
Townes said that for the band, “it’s important that we honor the service of these great leaders, so we put a lot of thought into how we were going to do that and stay responsible. We want to make sure that we can deliver what we need to deliver, but do it in a way that’s responsible and safe. That’s key. So that’s the new normal. We’re figuring out the new normal.”
Like many other functions across post, such as AIT, the band was on hold during the three-week Health and Safety Stand Down, as leaders tried to come up with safe conditions and procedures for conducting day-to-day business. The cancellation of live and in-person graduation ceremonies affected the band, but the Army musicians awaited guidance. Now they’re seeing how they fit in to the new normal.
“We only do mission-essential large gatherings. If we don’t need to get together as a large group, we don’t,” Townes said.
Even small ensembles like the brass quintet do things differently. They’re now at least six feet apart and facing in different directions than before.
Townes said the team has come through in great style, and they’ve done everything that’s asked of them with most professional airing and attitude that they could possibly have.
“I’m really proud of my band. They’re great,” he said.