Southwest Oklahomans are celebrating the Fourth of July with a bang this year, and the party will go on all weekend.
The following events will be held on Saturday:
Marlow
Starting at 9 a.m., Marlow Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual “Old-Fashioned Independence Day Celebration.”
The celebration will begin on Main Street with a parade consisting of floats, horses, antique automobiles, antique tractors and Shriner clowns. Around 3 p.m., the parade will lead into Redbud Park, 112 Elm, where families can enjoy arts and crafts, game booths, rides, various food vendors and historic re-enactments. Live music from local bands and singers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Following the concert, the celebration will end with fireworks.
Walters
Starting at 1 p.m., Walters Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July celebration at Sultan Park, 129 Colorado.
The event will open with cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, along with a fishing tournament. Walters would crown a prince and princess to the students who sold the most tickets, following with sack races, three-legged races and a pet turtle. The festival moves to Dave Boyer Lake for a fireworks show to conclude the celebration.
Due to the heavy rain from Monday and Tuesday, Sultan Park will be closed due to flooding and high waters. Walters will only be displaying the firework show at Lake Boyer for the celebration. The Walters Chamber of Commerce is working on a community-wide event to make up the event.
Apache
Starting at 6 p.m., Apache Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Apache Freedom Fest on Evans, or Main Street.
Throughout the day, judges will walk around and select the best-dressed family, couples, and individuals at random times. Several blocks of Main Street will be blocked off for a street-wide water gun fight, along with an 80-foot waterslide. Following the water activities, a watermelon contest will be open for all ages to compete in. Guests can also see the various other games and activities, along with food vendors. At 7 p.m. awards for all contests will be announced, as well as cash prizes for the best patriotic tents. Live music will begin as well, carrying on the back end of the festival. At 9:30 p.m., the celebration will end with a fireworks show.
Frederick
The Frederick Chamber of Commerce will hold its 4th Annual Independence Day Parade and Car show, beginning at 10 a.m. Any classic cars, first responder vehicles or motorized vehicles are welcome to be a part of the parade. The route will start in Star Square, 9th Street & Grand Avenue, and head east down Grand Avenue. The route will end at the Civic Center, 800 S. 17th in Memorial Park, near the intersection of Oklahoma 19 and U.S. 62, where the car show will be held following the parade.
Elgin
Starting at 7 p.m., the City of Elgin will hold a kickball tournament and fireworks show at Elgin Municipal Park, a few miles south of Sonic on A street. Live music will take place and all vendors will be open starting at 7 p.m. The music will play until 9 p.m., followed by a 25-minute fireworks display. The time of the kickball tournament is yet to be determined and will depend on how many teams sign up.
Duncan
Duncan’s Independence Day celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. with the Duncan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Independence Day firework show at Abe Razien Park, 2445 N Street. Inflatables, snow cones and hot dog stands will be set up. At 9:55 p.m., the fireworks will be displayed.
Fletcher
At 9 p.m., the town of Fletcher will host a firework display at the Fletcher Fairgrounds, on the corner of North drive off U.S. 277. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or sit in their car.
The following events will be held on Sunday:
Tipton
A parade full of antique cars, ATVs, law enforcement and fire department vehicles, farming machinery, kid bikes and many others will begin at 2 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Rosser.
At 2:45, registration for the cornhole tournament opens, costing $50 per team. The contest will begin at 3 p.m. with cash prizes to be given out at the end of the competition. Following the tournament at 5 p.m., the Little Mr. and Miss Tipton pageant will take place at the Tipton Little League field, theming patriotic swimwear for the event. A patriotic pet contest will follow right after the conclusion of the pageant.
Turtle races, yard games, waterslides, bounce house and a coin dig will be present throughout the day. Food and craft vendors will be open as well, with live music by the 9 Mile Hill Band surrounding the event. At 10 p.m., Tipton will launch its firework display.
Medicine Park
Medicine Park is celebrating its 112th birthday full of musical flavor as the annual Rockin’ the Park begins its final day at 3 p.m.
Rockin’ the Park will host a plethora of music artists performing all over the park. Parking will be available at the Medicine Park ball fields on West Lake drive as roads will be closed for the event. The cost for parking is $5. Food vendors will be present. If the water recedes, Bath Lake will reopen as well. All guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for the firework display at 9:30 p.m.
Lawton — Apache Casino Hotel
Starting at 2 p.m. at the Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 W. Gore, will hold “Heroes of America Fireworks Show.”
Fort Sill Family and MWR will sponsor a rock-climbing wall. Live music by David Chamberlain, Crosswind and Garagemahalix will be going as the event runs on during the day. Food and beverage trucks will be present, as well as beer tents for those over the age of 21. The 138th Fighter Wing F16 will do a flyover prior to the firework show at 9:30 p.m. After the flyover, Apache Casino Hotel will hold a fireworks show.
Carnegie
Starting at 9 p.m., Carnegie Chamber of Commerce will host a fireworks display at the Carnegie Peanut Company, 1103 Carnegie Street; guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
Comanche
Comanche will hold a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at the Field of Dreams, 1016 Texas. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The final event will be held on Monday at Kiowa Casino & Hotel in Devol. A fireworks show will be held from 9-10 p.m. The event is free and attendees are encourage to bring their own chairs.