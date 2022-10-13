Candidate forum

Students and others listen Wednesday as candidates seeking seats in the Nov. 8 General Election introduce themselves at a forum sponsored by Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Candidates for district judicial seats introduced themselves to the public Wednesday during a candidate forum sponsored by Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center.

The session was designed to provide students, staff and the general public an introduction to candidates for the Fifth Judicial District, Office 3 and Office 4 seats, as well as candidates running for Oklahoma Senate District 32: Republican Incumbent John Michael Montgomery and Democratic challenger Johnny Jernigan. Lynda Steele, the Libertarian candidate for State Attorney General, also appeared. Center Director Syed Ahmed, an economics professor at Cameron, said the forum was important because it helps reinforce the importance of voting in a democracy.

