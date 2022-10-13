Candidates for district judicial seats introduced themselves to the public Wednesday during a candidate forum sponsored by Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center.
The session was designed to provide students, staff and the general public an introduction to candidates for the Fifth Judicial District, Office 3 and Office 4 seats, as well as candidates running for Oklahoma Senate District 32: Republican Incumbent John Michael Montgomery and Democratic challenger Johnny Jernigan. Lynda Steele, the Libertarian candidate for State Attorney General, also appeared. Center Director Syed Ahmed, an economics professor at Cameron, said the forum was important because it helps reinforce the importance of voting in a democracy.
Judicial candidates introduced themselves and highlighted their backgrounds to explain why they are qualified for district judges in Comanche County.
Local attorneys Neil West and Jay Walker are facing each other for the District 5, Office 3 seat after narrowing a four-candidate field to two in the primary.
Walker said he has practiced law in Lawton for 41 years, appearing before numerous judges in numerous cases. He warned that, as a judge, he will expect attorneys to be prepared.
“If you’re not prepared, you’ll be held accountable,” he said, of a return to a time when judges expected that from all attorneys that appeared before them. “That’s the way it used to be.”
A product of Lawton, Walker attended college on a football scholarship and worked to put himself through the University of Oklahoma School of Law. After graduation, he worked for former District Attorney Tony Burns in Grady County and later for former Comanche County District Attorney Dick Tannery, where he gained extensive experience in trial that he paired with experience as a defense attorney. He said he believes he should give back to his community, the reason he is running for district judge.
West had a college degree and worked in retail before he decided to earn a degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law. He came to Lawton after graduating in 1997 and “hit the ground running,” working for former District Attorney Dick Tannery. He has extensive experience in the public defenders service, working in that area after he left Tannery’s office, and today is a public defender with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System. He also has worked for the City of Lawton as a prosecutor in the Municipal Court and as an attorney in the city attorney’s office.
West has extensive experience with child-related legal issues, saying “I’ve always tried to take care of children.”
Along with 25 years of law experience, West has been heavily involved in the community, with activities as varied as the American Cancer Society and March of Dimes. He has been involved with Lawton Community Theatre as both a board member and performer, as well a singing with the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus.
District Judge Scott Meaders is facing a challenge from local attorney Brad Cox to keep his District 5, Office 4 seat, as he seeks his second 5-year term after being appointed to the position by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2017, then taking the seat unopposed in 2018.
Meaders said his variety of legal experience lends itself well to a job that is 30 percent large civil cases, 30 percent felonies, 30 percent family law and 10 percent others. It’s a varied workload that requires someone with experience in civil and criminal law, he said, adding he has handled 28 criminal cases and three civil cases with no reversals.
He said he came to Lawton/Fort Sill when is Army father became ROTC instructor at Cameron University in 1977. After he earned his law degree from Oklahoma City University, he returned to Lawton to set up private practice, then went to work for then-District Attorney Robert Schulte. He served in the Army Reserves in the Judge Advocate General Office and also has worked for the City of Lawton as one of its city attorney, serving as deputy city attorney when was appointed to judicial office.
Cox has practiced law for almost 40 years, saying he would bring both experience and temperament to the job as judge. He said he has a reputation for fairness, integrity and honesty, and is always prepared for his cases, which is important. He has run his private practice for decades, which he said has provided him a smorgasbord of experience in legal issues, a definite benefit in judicial proceedings.
Cox has practiced in state court, appearing in 25 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, and practiced in federal court, and municipal court in Lawton and surrounding towns. He also has worked in workers compensation court and bankruptcy court, as well as appearing in appellate court.
His roots run deep in Southwest Oklahoma. He is Lawton born, and is the parent of two daughters and a son, two of whom he raised as a single parent.