A Comanche County District judge ruled Friday the State of Oklahoma has jurisdiction in a conjoined case with national ramifications.
Following a March 12 evidentiary hearing to determine if there is enough standing for Joshua Tony Codynah, 32, and Mica Alexander Martinez, 39, to seek relief from the courts of their prison sentences, District Judge Emmit Tayloe weighed arguments.
Codynah, who is ¼-Kiowa,⅛-Comanche and ⅛-Cheyenne-Arapahoe, and Martinez, who is ¼-Comanche, argued the State of Oklahoma doesn’t have jurisdiction to try them for crimes committed in the traditional Kiowa, Comanche and Apache (KCA) reservation.
Both men are convicted murderers.
Codynah entered a blind guilty plea in Comanche County District Court on Sept. 25, 2017, to four felony counts: first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child neglect and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
He was sentenced to life in prison for murder, 20-year suspended sentences for the burglary and child neglect charges, and 15 years for the assault, slated to run consecutively to the murder sentence.
Martinez was found guilty on June 18, 2013, of two felony counts of first-degree murder and another count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to death on all counts.
Both men are seeking that their sentences be overturned because of jurisdictional issues they claim are similar to the reasoning behind the July 7, 2020, Supreme Court decision on the McGirt v. Oklahoma case. The Court ruled with a 5-4 vote that, in cases covered by the federal Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern portion of the state remains Native American land as the prior reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes: Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee-Creek and Seminole.
In the aftermath, new crimes involving Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek Nation’s reservation must be prosecuted by the federal government or the tribes. In the intervening months, the number of cases reversed due to the ruling has expanded to the reservation lands of the Five Tribes and has been applied to non-native offenders as well.
Tayloe’s decision has put a speed bump to expansion to relief in cases connected to traditional reservation lands outside of the Five Tribes.
In his decision, Tayloe noted that each man’s crimes took place on what was established as the KCA reservation with the First and Second Treaties of Medicine Lodge Creek. The treaty called for no session of any part of the reservation without an affirmative vote by at least ¾-of the adult male members of the tribes occupying the land.
However, the General Allotment Act of 1887 (Dawes Act) empowered the President to allot portions of reservation land to tribal members and, with tribal consent, to sell the surplus lands to settlers. Followed by the Jerome Agreement of 1892 and Congress’ ratification of it in 1900, allotments to tribal members were negotiated and the United States acquired “a substantial portion of the KCA reservation.”
Tayloe determined that “Congress is fully capable of stating its intention to disestablish or diminish a reservation,” according to the ruling. It means the land was surrendered in exchange “for a fixed payment” and confirms Congress’ intent to diminish the reservation.
In the end, Tayloe determined the courts are not the best avenue for relief: “… by the use made by Congress of its power, relief must be sought by an appeal to that body for redress and not the courts.”
Tayloe said the case will go directly to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. There, the attorneys of record will brief his decision and the Court will decide whether or not to agree with his determination.