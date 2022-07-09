CARNEGIE — Despite a notice to the contrary that was posted by the tribe’s executive branch, there will be no runoff for the Kiowa Tribal Chairman post, according to the tribe’s election commission.
The announcement stems from a July 5 posting in some local newspapers as well as social media with the headline: “Runoff Election to be held for Kiowa Tribal Chairman.”
The content of this newspaper article is not true or valid, according to a statement by the Kiowa Election Commission. This article had been posted at the request of the Executive Branch. Contrary to what was reported, there will be no runoff election.
Due to a court order, the primary election results are to stand as counted, the statement reads.
The primary election will not be repeated. Candidates-elect will be sworn in as planned on July 15.
The primary elections controversy begins with the Executive Branch’s recent appointment of two new commissioners to the Kiowa Election Commission. According to the statement, these appointments were not in accordance with the Constitution of the Kiowa Tribe and are not legitimate.
The District No. 7 Commissioner, Deeah Kaulaity, together with these two new appointees, agreed to hear an election challenge submitted by Vice-Chair Rhonda Ahhaity. The challenge was not submitted during a lawful election challenge period. However, according to the statement, the District 7 Commissioner and the two new appointees voted to uphold the challenge, overturn the primary election and call for a runoff election for the Chairman/Vice-Chair race.
“These actions were not in accordance with the law according to the Kiowa Constitution or the Kiowa Election Ordinance and as such are not valid actions,” the statement reads.
The Kiowa Election Commission filed a motion for an emergency injunction in the Court of Indian Offenses, Southwest Region, Anadarko, on June 30. It requested a court ruling as to the validity of the appointments of Deeah Kaulaity, Dava Kelly and Lynn Stumblingbear to the Kiowa Election Commission.
Following a Thursday hearing before Chief Magistrate Marsha Harlan presiding, she issued an order granting the temporary emergency injunction in part and denying in part.
The appointments of Dava Kelly and Lynn Stumblingbear have been ruled invalid by Harlan.
However, the appointment of Deeah Kaulaity was ruled to be valid.
The court ruled actions taken by Kelly, Stumblingbear and Kaulaity, acting as a quorum of the Election Commission in meetings since their purported nomination, are declared null and void. Their decision to uphold the election challenge and call for a runoff election is null and void.
Due to Harlan’s ruling, the results of the primary election stand and the election will not be repeated.