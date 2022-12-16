Following the lead of a Comanche County jury’s recommendations, a judge sentenced a Lawton man to serve life in prison for the 2021 shooting death of Tyrice Roundtree.

Delano Jocore Lindley, 29, received his sentence Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for four felony counts. Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan followed the recommendations from the jury following Lindley’s October trial. He sentenced Lindley to serve a life sentence with possibility of parole for first-degree murder, deliberate intent.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

