Following the lead of a Comanche County jury’s recommendations, a judge sentenced a Lawton man to serve life in prison for the 2021 shooting death of Tyrice Roundtree.
Delano Jocore Lindley, 29, received his sentence Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for four felony counts. Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan followed the recommendations from the jury following Lindley’s October trial. He sentenced Lindley to serve a life sentence with possibility of parole for first-degree murder, deliberate intent.
According to Oklahoma statutes, a life sentence has been determined to be 45 years and Lindley will have to serve at least 38 years and three months before becoming eligible for parole consideration once sentencing is formalized.
Lindley also was sentenced to serve 20 years for use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, 20 years for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and 50 years for possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes, records indicate. Each sentence will run consecutively.
The jury found Lindley guilty after deliberating for 3½ hours following three days of trial.
Roundtree, 25, died Feb. 6, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting at 4001 NW Ozmun. Shot 13 times, Roundtree was found lying in the grass near the side of the road.
Lindley also was injured in the incident, shooting through his left hand while firing at Roundtree. He also shot himself in the leg as he got out of the vehicle.
The shooting followed a night of drinking and cocaine use by Lindley, Roundtree and others.
Lindley has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2013, second-degree burglary; and July 2018, conspiracy to commit possession of contraband by an inmate, records indicate.
Along with the extensive prison sentences, Lindley was also ordered to pay $15,609.75 in court costs, fees and fines.