DUNCAN — Following the recommendation of a Stephens County jury, a judge has ruled a 69-year-old Duncan man will have to serve the rest of his life in prison for molesting a young teen girl.
On Monday, Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Michael Ray Riddles Sr. to serve life in prison without parole for a felony charge of first-degree rape. He also was ordered to serve two consecutive 25-year sentences for a pair of counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12, records indicate.
Following a three-day trial in April, a Stephens County jury found Riddles guilty of the three counts. Graham made his final sentence following a pre-sentencing investigation.
Duncan police began investigating Riddles in May 2021 after one 13-year-old girl told a school staff member Riddles had made inappropriate advances toward her and another 13-year-old girl.
The second girl told investigators between the fall of 2018 through the spring of 2020, “Uncle Mike” Riddles had made several instances of sexual contact, including intercourse on multiple occasions, according to the probable cause affidavit. She also told of inappropriate conduct between him and the girls.
Riddles confirmed several parts of the girl’s statement and investigators learned of more corroborating evidence during a search of his home, the affidavit states.
A notice of intent to appeal was entered in the court on Riddles’ behalf on Monday, court records indicate.