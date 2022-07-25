DUNCAN — A 47-year-old Comanche man was found guilty of four counts of child sexual abuse last week.

On Thursday, Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger found Richard Lee Mann guilty of the four charges following a jury trial, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the nature of the crime, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before becoming eligible for parole.

