DUNCAN — A 47-year-old Comanche man was found guilty of four counts of child sexual abuse last week.
On Thursday, Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger found Richard Lee Mann guilty of the four charges following a jury trial, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the nature of the crime, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before becoming eligible for parole.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Mann will receive his sentences at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29, records indicate.
Law enforcement spoke with Mann after the girl reported the abuse.
Mann told investigators he knew why they were talking with him: “Because of (victim), because we had sex,” the probable affidavit states. He claimed the girl enticed him by wearing extremely short shorts and it led to them going to his bedroom and having sex, he said. One or two days later, he said they had sexual relations twice again.
For the fourth count, Mann told investigators he’d been drunk and had the girl drive him home from an event when he had her pull over so he could relieve himself, the affidavit states. He said the girl instigated another encounter once he got back into the truck.
A separate charge of attempting to prevent a witness from testifying/tampering with the State’s witnesses was dismissed in December 2021, records indicate.
Mann had been accused of writing letters from jail and calling the witnesses in an effort to get them to decline to testify against him. Several of those letters were intercepted by the District Attorney’s Office. Phone calls also were recorded by investigators.
Mann remains held on a $500,000 bond.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.