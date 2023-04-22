A Comanche County judge declined Friday to recuse herself from a case involving two former Lawton police officers.
Special District Judge Christine Galbraith was to preside over a preliminary hearing for two former Lawton police officers charged with the December 2021 shooting death of Quadry Sanders on Friday.
The defense now has five days to refile the motion for further consideration by the Comanche County Chief District Judge.
Former Lawton police officers Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle are charged with felony first-degree manslaughter charges for the Dec. 5, 2021, shooting death of Sanders, 29, during an incident at 1806 NW Lincoln.
On Friday, Ronan and Hinkle were joined by their lawyer, Gary James, of Oklahoma City, at the defense table in Special District Judge Christine Galbraith’s courtroom. Originally slated to be a preliminary hearing for the case, an April 14 motion filed by James asked that Galbraith disqualify or recuse herself from overseeing the case.
James argued in Friday’s hearing that Galbraith was serving as an assistant Comanche County District Attorney at the time of the former officers’ charges in May 2022. Galbraith was sworn in as a judge on Jan. 9. He said that having met with Galbraith, he believes she is a fair jurist but cited statute that warned of “the appearance of impropriety.” Outside of this case, he said he believed Galbraith was “everything I could ask of a judge.”
“The rules tell me I have to do it,” he said. “I don’t take this lightly.”
James said it’s not what he thinks personally but “what does the general public think.” He said if she dismissed the charges, of course he would think it was fair. But if she bound it over for trial, that would be another matter.
James noted that before filing charges, District Attorney Kyle Cabelka had met with his staff and shown them the body camera video of the incident as well as discussed why he was moving forward with charges.
“People have to be confident in the fairness of the court,” he said.
Cabelka addressed the court and said he wasn’t sure, statutorily, what he could say in this case.
“With that burden,” he said, “I am conflicted.”
The district attorney said he’s equally under the burden of being an advocate for the victim’s family. Cabelka said there is already anguish at the slow motion of the case and he called that unfortunate.
“They are not happy about this,” he said. “This will have an effect on how and where this case goes from here.”
Cabelka said the example of Galbraith seeing the body camera video would affect her judgment. He doesn’t believe it would show bias or impropriety.
“I believe everybody in this courtroom has viewed the video,” he said in addressing the judge. “I just want it to be on the record, after ample consideration and thought, I know you could be fair."
Galbraith read over the motion and statutes in silence. She then denied the motion to recuse and told James she would file the order in the court on Friday. That gives the defense five days to refile its motion for her recusal which would send the matter before Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders to determine.
Cabelka asked that the case be stayed to allow the defense to make its next move. James concurred.
“We think that’s appropriate,” he said.