When Jon Lovitz got started doing stand-comedy, he’d already been a professional performer for over 20 years. It was something he’d wanted to do since well before his career started.
“In college, I’d memorize Woody Allen and Lenny Bruce bits and perform them for people,” Lovitz said. “I was told early on that I wouldn’t work as a stand-up, and I believed it.”
In 2003, Lovitz finally got his chance to do what he’d always wanted. It was a long process of learning how to perform stand-up comedy, which he feels is different from performing improv comedy with a troupe. It’s something he feels a lot of confidence doing.
“I find actually that, the more I’m me, and my personality comes through, the more they laugh,” Lovitz said. “Often it’s at moments where I wasn’t even trying to be funny.”
Lovitz has had a long career as a performer of many different types. The road to his long career began in 1982 when Lovitz joined The Groundlings, a now-legendary improv troupe based in Los Angeles that, even when he joined, had already built a reputation as one of the leading improv troupes in the country.
Lovitz said that his decision to start with The Groundlings was as much a pragmatic one as anything else.
“The Groundlings had three levels for courses: beginning, intermediate, and advanced,” Lovitz said. “Every other theatre you had to go through this long process to become a member, and getting auditions for them was difficult, and at least there, there was a ladder system.”
For Lovitz, it was also a chance to actually perform on stage, rather than perform exclusively in the classroom.
“No one’s going to see you in an acting class,” Lovitz said.
Lovitz spent a few years performing with the Groundlings, performing in the “Sunday Company,” and was eventually convinced to audition for Saturday Night Live, a gig he says he never expected to get.
“It never even occurred to me that I would get it,” Lovitz said. “Charles Grodin told me I got it, and I didn’t believe him.”
Lovitz was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live for five years. Like many other comedians and actors cast in the show, it launched an entire career for Lovitz, who suddenly could find all the film and television work he’d ever want.
Lovitz has appeared in innumerable films and television series and befriended a lot of stand-up comedians before finally deciding to do stand-up himself. He said that some of the best advice he ever got for the medium came from another Saturday Night Live alumnus, Dana Carvey.
“He told me to look at my material, look at every topic I’ve written jokes about, and really see what else I can possibly say about it,” Lovitz said.
Lovitz’s work slowed down a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, but since returning to regular performance in April last year, he says he’s actually sold more tickets than he ever has before.
“I had a week of performances in Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona,” Lovitz said. “The show in Tempe was on a Wednesday, and it sold out. That’s never happened.”
Lovitz has a show at the Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton today. It’ll be the first time, by his own memory, he’s performed in Oklahoma. He said he’s looking forward to the performance, noting that the show will play best to a fairly self-deprecating audience.
“I make fun of myself a lot in the show, I make fun of everybody,” Lovitz said. “I’d say if you can’t make fun of yourself, you might not want to see the show.”