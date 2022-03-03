Great Plains Technology Center has named a new deputy superintendent.
Joelle Jolly was announced as the new deputy superintendent Tuesday after action by the Great Plains Board of Education, acting on a recommendation from Superintendent Clarence Fortney. Jolly, now director of health sciences and STEM education, will replace longtime Deputy Superintendent Karen Bailey, who will retire June 30.
“I am ready for the challenge and excited for this opportunity,” Jolly said.
Jolly will begin transitioning to her new position later in the semester.
She has been employed with Great Plains since 2005, serving as director of student services before moving into her current role as director of health sciences and STEM education. Jolly earned her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
“We are excited to have Joelle Jolly step in to her new role at Great Plains Technology Center,” said Fortney. “She possesses great capability and leadership, and will do a tremendous job.”
Bailey will retire June 30 from a role she has filled since July 2016, the same year Fortney became superintendent. Before then, she had been academic affairs and external relations director. Upon her retirement, Bailey will become executive director of the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation, an entity created to support Great Plains students and activities.
“She has been an outstanding deputy superintendent,” Fortney said, of Bailey. “We’re grateful for her many years of dedicated service to Great Plains and which her well in this new chapter of her life.”