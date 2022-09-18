With the synched launch of rockets Saturday between U.S. Army and Singaporean soldiers, the two military’s worked as one to take out a training target.
And in the aftermath, as the smoke and spent fuel from the rockets filled the air, it smelled like freedom on Fort Sill’s west range.
The training, Operation Daring Warrior, was the first joint operation between the two long-established partners since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fort Sill soldiers and equipment from the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery unit, 75th Brigade’s Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) worked with their counterparts in the Singaporean High-Mobility Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to send their rockets towards targets far away.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eli Ward, a 21-year veteran of the military, said it’s days like this that make it fun and inspires him to keep on serving.
“As long as they’ll let me,” he said about serving longer, “I’m having a good time.”
Ward said the partnership with the Singaporean military began 56 years ago with joint training. He and his soldiers returned in April from being stationed in South Korea for cross-training with its military. This would be the first training event since their return.
“We took a little leave and now we’re ready to start firing rockets again,” he said.
Ward noted the differences between the MLRS and HIMARS. The MLRS are on tracks and are able to shoot 12 rockets while the HIMARS are on a wheelbase and are able to fire six rounds. Each shoots the same types of rockets.
“They (rockets) hit Mach 2 at about 14 feet out of the tube,” he said.
“There are so many similarities in how we do training,” he said. “We really have a lot of things in common.”
Along with training together, Ward noted the soldiers from the two militaries have been taking the time to learn from and about each other.
“It’s a really unique opportunity,” he said. “The partnership with Singapore is just great.”
Training is meant to work out any kinks in operating the mission. Each side offers insights and expertise. It’s about getting it right at the baseline, according to Ward. It starts on the west range.
After some kinks were worked out that extended Saturday’s Operation Daring Warrior exercise, the countdown to rockets firing was heard and felt by all around. Then the wind carried the smoke and smell of spent rocket fuel over those watching as rockets from the U.S. and Singapore soared over the Wichita Mountains foothills towards a target dialed in on the far side.
Returning from his HIMARS unit, Singaporean 3rd Sgt. Yingzhan Shao, the vehicle commander, said it was a satisfying experience. Training at home consists of simulations. But being in the field makes it a real experience that includes unexpected issues and on-the-spot problem solving that has a real impact. Fort Sill is perfect, he said.
“We would like to get more real estate for training grounds to better appreciate the range of the weaponry,” he said. “This helps us to be ready in a live fire situation.”
Being there for the “real thing” made it that much more impactful, according to Shao.
“It’s quite an exhausting experience,” he said. “When it goes off you think, ‘Wow, it’s so powerful.’ It makes you immensely proud.”
It also makes you intensely prepared.