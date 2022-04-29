An educator and pioneer in local civil rights efforts will be remembered for his deep commitment to the community and all its members.
Albert Johnson Sr., 94, died Tuesday, ending decades of involvement in the education of local youths, efforts that continued well after his “retirement” in 1994. He had a reputation for discipline that even community leaders respected, and numerous people credit him for tamping down what could have been dangerous anger during desegregation efforts that closed Douglass School, Lawton’s last Black school. Bishop John Dunaway said Johnson also was a God-fearing man who loved family and community, and that influenced his activities well beyond the school house.
Johnson lived within an easy walk of the school he attended as a youth and graduated from in 1946, before returning after college to teach at it, then run it.
In a 2012 interview, Johnson said he fully intended to follow in the footsteps of his father and brothers by making the Army his career, but a deformity in his left hand prevented that career path.
Instead, he went to college on an athletic scholarship, playing basketball at Winston-Salem Teachers College in North Carolina until a counselor told him his path lay off the court and he needed to focus on his education. After graduation, he intended stay in North Carolina to teach English and coach basketball. A former Douglass coach and his parents had other ideas, “talking” the young man into returning to teach at Douglass School. By 1953, he was an elementary teacher with a reputation for working well with teens; it was Douglass teens who later helped talk him into accepting the job as principal.
Johnson was Douglass’ last principal. After being told Douglass School would close at the end of the 1966 school year, the 36-year-old Johnson was tasked with telling students, faculty and staff. He was angry.
“I was emotional about it,” Johnson said, in a 2007 interview, saying he was ready to go downtown and fight the decision. “I wasn’t happy, especially with students crying and going on.”
It was Johnson’s father who calmed his son, telling him it was his duty as a community and educational leader to help the effort. Johnson said he realized the obligation of the district and its employees was to educate youths, the reason he agreed to help transition Douglass students from their school to fully integrating Lawton Public Schools. The next school year, Johnson joined Lawton Public Schools’ “head shed,” watching out for his students and handling adult education as he rose through the administrative levels to become deputy superintendent.
Howard Johnson was a 22-year-old first-year teacher when he encountered the man who became his mentor and influenced his educational speciality. Howard Johnson said he was outside his third-floor classroom in the old Central Junior High when he saw Johnson and new Principal Gene Rochell eyeing him. Johnson was director of adult education, a new program under U.S. President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society program. It was a concern in Oklahoma because a majority of Oklahomans didn’t have high school diplomas.
“He and Gene Rochell looked at me and pointed,” Howard Johnson said, adding Johnson’s question was: How would you like to teach GED at Douglass?
It wasn’t really a question and there was another catch: class started that night. Howard Johnson, noting his role as a new teacher and the offer of pay well above the average pay, said the decision was made for him. By 1968, Howard Johnson was still teaching GED classes at Johnson’s old school and he vividly remembers Johnson coming to the people in charge and quietly telling them to send students home. The date was April 4.
“Martin Luther King had just been killed in Memphis,” Howard Johnson said, explaining Johnson knew how upsetting the news would be and he wanted students to be home when they heard the news.
It’s a memory that stuck with Howard Johnson because he said it was indicative of how deeply Johnson felt about students and others in the community.
He stuck with his mentor, continuing to work on adult-level education efforts and was pleased in 1973 when Johnson assigned him the role of developing a program focused on soldiers who didn’t have their high school diplomas.
“He had a vision of a bigger deal,” Howard Johnson said, of a program he took a lead role in developing because “I was his chosen one.”
It’s memories of developing new programs, to include LPS’ afterschool programs, that makes Howard Johnson smile. Years later, when he tried to credit his mentor with LPS’ emphasis on educating soldiers, Johnson paid his protege a compliment he still remembers.
“Shoot, you took that thing to a whole new level,” Howard Johnson quoted Johnson as saying, adding that credit from his mentor was a moment of pride.
Former LPS Superintendent Barry Beauchamp shared a wall between their offices with Johnson for 10 years, so Beauchamp could see and hear just how Johnson dealt with parents, and the compassion and passion he brought to his role as educator.
“He was a little loud and a little passionate,” Beauchamp said, remembering one morning when he came to work and someone asked him about the pictures on the wall that weren’t quite straight (Johnson had been talking to some parents the night before).
Beauchamp said it wasn’t uncommon for Johnson to have a line of parents outside his door, waiting to talk. He said Johnson had multiple advantages going for him: “He knew the grandmas, and he knew how important that was. And, just because Dad wasn’t around every moment, he wasn’t excused.”
He was passionate, but also was conscious about being fair, Beauchamp said, explaining the end goal was doing what was best for children.
“He saw several generations of different kinds of students throughout his career. He never changed what he believed; he just modified his approach to how it (a problem) would be handled,” Beauchamp said. “The reality was: he had a sense of fairness and was passionate for kids having the opportunity to succeed.”
Beauchamp said Johnson was successful because of his innate ability to understand there was more than one side to any issue. That helped him arbitrate no matter who he was dealing with, as he also brought his no-nonsense, compassionate and focused attention to an issue. He said Johnson was a strong believer in doing what’s right, not what’s easy, and in preparation (passion is great but being prepared is how you really get things done).
“Nobody will ever know how many lives he changed,” Beauchamp said.
Johnson was someone who expected — and usually got — the best from his students.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton was an elementary student at Douglass School in 1963 and again four years later when his family returned to Fort Sill from his father’s duty station in Korea.
“He had really high standards,” Hampton said. “He made sure you did your work, and at least you were committed to doing things.”
Johnson had a reputation for being tough and disciplined: He had high expectations and didn’t tolerate slacking off on work or skipping school. But, Hampton and other students said Johnson also loved his students and fought hard to ensure they received what they needed for a quality education.
“Albert Johnson really, really had compassion. He did really care, and he had no problem being outspoken,” Hampton said. “I remember that we were really highly disciplined. If you did something wrong, you got into trouble.”
Johnson worked to maintain Douglass School’s statewide sports reputation, but he also believed in a well-rounded curriculum, Hampton said, noting, for example, Douglass had a strong music program.
“There was a pride that was instilled during his leadership. Not just the children, but for teachers, too,” Hampton said. “He understood who we were and what we were, and he made that special. He was into building good, educated citizens. He knew the importance of educating young Black children so they could be successful adults. He understood the military. He helped bring success into my life.”
Bishop John Dunaway said as important as Johnson’s contributions were to education and civil rights, there was much more to the man.
“He had an affect well beyond his community,” Dunaway said, explaining while Johnson’s efforts in both areas are well documented, what is lesser known is efforts that emphasized the importance Johnson placed on family, church and community.
Among those efforts was a tutoring and mentoring program Johnson crafted for young men, an effort “that was pretty much operated solely by his efforts and funding,” Dunaway said. It was important to Johnson that young people learn the importance of family structure, community, love and love for the nation.
“As I think about him, I see him stretching well beyond the realm of education,” Dunaway said, adding Johnson continued to be an advocate with problems in the community, “whatever the crisis.”
The crisis could be almost anything that affected Lawton-Fort Sill, Dunaway said, adding the issue didn’t have to directly affect Johnson before he was asking “how do we handle this?”
“He went to certain situations to help bring calm and peace to a situation that could have went the other way,” Dunaway said, adding people impacted by those situations left and went to other communities, ensuring Johnson’s impact was felt well beyond Lawton. “I used to hear Mr. Johnson say family, church and education. I heard him say that so many times, how necessary they are and how they influence the lives of people.”