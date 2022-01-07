Long-time Lawton educator Howard Johnson surrendered his seat on the Great Plains Technology Center’s board of education in December for a new job.
Johnson was appointed to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission Dec. 10 by Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby, to represent the Fourth Congressional District on the five-member board. That five-year term on the commission means Johnson may no longer serve in any elected position, the reason he surrendered the school board seat he has held since 2005.
The new position isn’t as far removed from the old position as you might imagine, said Johnson, who remains deeply committed to educational efforts decades after he retired from Lawton Public Schools.
“Education is the most important thing we can do,” he said of local and statewide efforts, adding he also has other concerns. “In recent years, I’ve become more concerned about the fragile nature of our democracy.
“Education is important to democracy and visa versa. It’s another role I can play, to make sure we have fair and honest officials.”
Johnson admits he still is a novice on the commission, saying his first board meeting — four hours long — came shortly after he was appointed. But in addition to his decades-long ties to education, he brings something else to the table: an undergraduate degree in history, meaning “I’ve always had an interest in this type of thing.” That’s why the ethics commission caught his eye.
“There are some interesting issues that this commission deals with,” he said, adding he’s excited by the prospect of learning more about his role and safeguarding elections, campaigns and related issues.
That oversight is the reason Johnson had to surrender his school board seat.
“I can’t serve in any elected position,” he said, adding he’s not yet certain whether that means he could remain involved in other issues and entities associated with Great Plains Technology Center.
He admits that serving on the Ethics Commission wasn’t a decision he made lightly, when Darby approached him about taking the role.
“It was difficult. Education is the most important thing you do,” he said, adding Darby insisted he wanted Johnson as the Fourth Congressional District representative. “I felt like it might be time to do something different.”
There was a pang knowing he would have to give up his school board seat, and even he was surprised by the speed that took place (Johnson intended that the Jan. 4 meeting would be his last, but he had to resign prior to the meeting).
Johnson had served on the Great Plains board of education since 2005.
He was a former administrator for Lawton Public Schools, retiring as executive director of adult education in 1998. Soon thereafter, he and his wife Jo Jean became the owners and operators of Lawton’s Sylvan Learning Center, which they continue to operate. They have two adult children: Jay Johnson, Duncan, and Jennifer Dennis, Lawton.